Fun Inexpensive Gifts for Teachers

It might seem impossible to find just the right gift for a teacher without breaking the bank. Check out these fun, inexpensive ideas to show your teacher how appreciative you are the end of the school year.

Classroom Supplies

Classroom supplies might seem boring, but to a teacher, this stuff is gold. When classroom basics like pencils, whiteboard markers, notebook paper, composition books, tissue and hand sanitizer get used up, teachers make sure that the students have what they need. Unfortunately, these expenses come right out of his or her pocket. If you notice that something in the classroom is running low, pick it up and bring it in with a bow on it. It will show your teachers that you notice how much they do for the students and that they have your support. To make it more fun, you can fill a gift basket with sticky notes, rolls of tape and colorful pens.

Lunch from the Teacher’s Favorite Restaurant

How can you go wrong with food? For a teacher who packs a lunch every day, having food delivered means getting a few more minutes of sleep in the morning. For a teacher who usually eats in the cafeteria, it means getting to skip waiting in line in a room with hundreds of noisy kids. Find out where your teachers like to eat and let them pick the day that their meal will be delivered.

Gift Cards

There was a time when people considered gift cards to be too impersonal, but teachers love being able to pick something out themselves. Get a $5 gift card to a local coffee shop or fast food restaurant. A special treat on the way in to school in the morning will brighten your teacher’s day!

Recipe in a Jar

A quick Internet search will land you hundreds of options for simple recipes that can be placed in a mason jar and given as gifts. You will also find printable recipe cards that you can tie on with ribbon or string. Possibilities include hot cocoa, cookies, brownies, chai tea, muffin mix and soup. In addition to making the preparation easy, these jars are an attractive gift.

Themed Gift Basket

Think of something your teacher will enjoy and select several small, themed items for a gift basket. For example, a movie-themed basket might include microwave popcorn, boxes of candy and a movie rental gift card. A coffee-themed basket might have a travel mug, biscotti, flavored creamers and gourmet coffee beans. A few small items will show that you put thought into the gift more than one expensive gift.

Bath Salts

Make a batch of bath salts and your gifts covered. Just mix 1 cup of Epsom salt, 1 cup of kosher salt, 1/2 cup of baking soda and 20 drops of essential oils in a mason jar. Do a quick Internet search to find specific oil blends for relaxation, calming or stress relief. Decorate with a ribbon or bow and give your teacher the gift of a relaxing evening.

Books for the Classroom

Check with your teachers about new books they might need. If you would rather surprise them, get a recommended list of new releases online.

Potted Plant

A potted plant gives a classroom a bit of style and ambiance. For a busy teacher who doesn’t need another chore, you might consider picking out a succulent. They are beautiful and require very little attention.

Hand-written Thank You Note

A personal note or letter often is more meaningful than anything you could buy. Many teachers keep thank you letters for years, pulling them out and reading them again and again when they need a little bit of encouragement. Write about specific ways that your teacher helped and why it was so meaningful.

You don’t have to spend a lot to make your teachers feel appreciated. Give your teacher something he or she can use and will enjoy. Put time, effort and thought into your gift, and it will show your teachers that you acknowledge and appreciate them.