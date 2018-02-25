Fast and Easy Ways to Make Extra Money from Home

Making money today is easier than it was in the past. In fact, you can make money without even leaving your home. There are several fast and easy ways that you can make money from home.

Sell Your Items on Online

If you have items in your home that you do not want, then you can make money from selling them in your home. All you have to do is take pictures of the items that you want to sell and post them on the items to sell section on the PennySaver website. Not only is this a great way to make money, but it also helps you de-clutter your home.

Take Surveys

Taking surveys that interest you is one of the simplest ways that you can make money. You can easily make up to $250 per month by taking surveys in your spare time. You can take surveys on a variety of topics including shopping, finances and home life.

Babysit Children in Your Home

Many busy parents are having trouble finding reliable and affordable childcare for their children. You can easily make money by babysitting children. There are many websites that have people who are looking for someone to care for their children.

However, there are requirements that have to be met in order to be a babysitter. You should be CPR-certified. You will also need to undergo a background check before you can babysit.

Start an Online Blog

If you love writing, then you can make money by blogging. You can create your own blog in just 15 minutes. You can make money by blogging about things that you like such as cooking, health, travel, personal finance and technology. There are several ways that you can make money from blogging. You can also put ads on your blog or add a donate button. Additionally, you can make money from product endorsements.

Start a Home-Based Business

You can make money doing what you love by using your talents. If you love to take pictures, then you can start a photography business. Baking, sewing, scrapbooking and party planning are some of the other businesses that you can start.

Test Websites

When you visit a website, you automatically start to think about how good or bad it is. You can get paid to share your thoughts. In fact, you may be able to get paid up to $30 per hour to test a website. You can also get paid to test apps.

Get Paid to Live Healthy

Some websites pay you to live healthy life. You can get paid to do things like walk, keep track of your food intake and take health surveys. You will be able to earn points, which you can redeem for gift cards or cash.

Tutoring

There is a great demand for tutors at every grade level. You can tutor from the comfort of your own home or you can tutor students online. Since tutoring is in such high-demand, you can make a lot of money doing it.

Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant is a professional who provides services for business owners. Virtual assistants do things like check emails, research and make travel plans. Virtual assistants can make anywhere from $50 to $100 per hour.

Direct Sales Home Business

There is no limit placed on the amount of money that you can make if you are in direct sales. If you work with a direct sales company, then you have the freedom to set your own hours. Not only can you make a lot of money in direct sales, you can also get discounts on products.

Online Juror

There’s websites that allows you to pre-try cases. You will review the case and decide whether the person is guilty or innocent based on the information.

Product Reviews

Many companies use the feedback to improve their products and services. They pay people for product reviews. You can make anywhere from $50 to $100 for giving your opinion on a product or service.

Rate Food

If you love to eat, then you can get paid to rate restaurants in your area. You can rate shops based on the quality of the food and how long it took you to get it. You may also be able to score free food.