Staying Warm in Colder Weather

Some parts of the country get downright blustery in the winter months. When its single-digit temperatures outside, keeping warm is a means of survival. There are ways that you can stay toasty, reduce your utility bills, and survive the most brutal months of the year. Here are some tips to follow.

Layer Up – Pile On Those Clothes

The more clothes you have on, the more you can retain body heat. Some materials do better in the winter months than others. Articles of clothing that have wicking feel good next to the skin. You want to keep your body warm but also dry. Nothing blocks the harsh weather better than fleece, a long sweater, and long underwear. Don’t rule out a sleeping cap as they had the right idea in the olden days. You lose most of the heat through your head, so keeping it covered is ideal. Put more clothes on rather than turning up your thermostat. It will save you a ton of money, and you will stay warm all winter long.

Add Warm Socks and House Shoes

It would be best if you got into the habit of wearing house slippers or bedroom shoes. Yes, they are old-fashioned, but having something warm on your feet can make a difference. Socks are your best friend when the weather is frightful outside. Most people say that if their feet are warm, then their entire body feels cozy. You may be able to turn your thermostat down a degree or two if you wear socks and house slippers. Plus, you will sleep better when your feet are not like ice.

Use Electric Blankets

Whoever invented electric blankets and heated mattress covers was a genius. No one wants to climb into an ice-cold bed that instantly sends a chill down your spine. Instead, turn on your bed a few minutes before it’s bedtime, and turn down your thermostat. You can sleep with lower temperatures in your home if you have a toasty bed. If you don’t have one of these heated blankets, then you can use a hot water bottle or warm a rice sock. Simply warm it and put it under the covers a few minutes before you go to bed. Did you know that a hot water bottle can stay warm most of the night? Heating pads will work great too. Warm your bed as it’s more cost-effective than heating the entire home.

Harness The Warmth From The Sun

The earth is closer to the sun in the winter more so than the summer months. It doesn’t make any sense, but that’s why you must wear sunglasses when driving, even when it’s cold outside. It would help if you harvested the sun’s natural warmth. Open your curtains and blinds during the winter, and let the sun help heat the home. Not only can you save a ton of energy, but it’s a costs effective way to bring in some heat. Try to utilize the south-facing window’s light during the day. However, when the sun goes down, close off all blinds so that the cold is kept at bay.

Bake and Use Your Oven As Much As Possible

Winter is the best time to cook. The oven produces a great deal of heat, and you can use that to help keep yourself warm. There’s nothing better than the smell of cake and cookies wafting through the air of a home. It will make your kitchen and the entire home feel cozy. Another thing that will help keep you warm is drinking hot coffee, chocolate, and tea. When the flu or other seasonal sicknesses come creeping in, you will find some relief by drinking a hot toddy.

Block Airy Drafts From Letting In Cold Air

Drafty windows and doors can keep your home feeling chilly. Fill in any cracks you can with caulking. Then, use plastic to seal old, leaking windows, which can increase the internal temperatures. Some people close off stairwells as hot air rises, and they don’t want all the heat going to the second floor. If your windows are old and drafty, try hanging heavier curtains in front of them to keep the cold away. Cutting a pool noodle down the middle works excellent as a breeze stopper to keep cold air away.

Keep Your Body Moving

The more active you are, the less you will feel the effects of the cold weather. Winter is a great time to clean out the closets, the garage, and get a jump start on spring cleaning. If you find that you are chilly when you’re lounging on the couch, then get up and move. While moving makes you feel warmer, it also helps to circulate the warm air in your home. Exercise helps to keep the blood moving, and don’t forget how good exercise is for your body.

Invest In A Humidifier

Have you ever used a vaporizer and noticed how it raises the temperature a few degrees in your home? A humidifier is an excellent asset to your house in the winter months. It slightly increases the ability to maintain heat in your abode. Having this device has a couple of purposes. First, it can help to moisturize the air that can keep your sinuses from getting dried out. Hydration is fantastic for your skin and your entire home. You can get an inexpensive humidifier and see how it can improve your well-being and overall temperature in your space.

If you live in an icebox city, then it’s time you employ a few of these tips to help keep you warm In the winter months. Not only will staying warm keep you comfortable, but it can help you to prevent getting sick. Most of the things that you can do won’t cost much but can have a significant impact on your utility bills. Even if you can decrease your thermostat by five degrees inside your home, it can save you major money during the winter months.