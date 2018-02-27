Decor Swaps to Transition Your Home for Spring

Getting your home ready for spring is an exciting. Spring is the perfect chance to update your space and create areas that suit your needs. Freshen up your home and spruce up your spaces with the helpful tips below.

Declutter and Clean

Decluttering and cleaning are two inexpensive ways to prepare your home for springtime and keep a natural, fresh, organized appearance.

1) Rearrange your furniture for a new look and add colorful accessories.

2) Unclutter your space by adding new places to store items.

3) Remove all items from kitchen counter tops, clean them well, and replace those that are absolutely necessary.

4) Get rid of anything that you no longer use.

5) Organize your pantry. Label containers that are the same shape for ease of storage.

6) Add extra shelves or use turntables to easily retrieve items that would normally not be easily accessible.

7) Revamp kitchen cabinets by cleaning and shining them, removing a few of the doors, or replacing the fronts of a few doors with glass.

8) Remove clothing that no longer fits or that you no longer want. Organize it to make space for every category of clothing.

9) Wash the windows, inside and out, and shine the mirrors.

10) Dust light bulbs in lamps or sconces to make the most of their brilliance, and clean the ceiling fans.

Add Bursts of Bright Color

Spring is the perfect time to experiment with color. Create a harmonious ambience with bursts of color. Paint a room a fresh color, hang artwork on the wall, and enhance the lights. Add a plants and colorful candles to freshen up the room.

Change Bedding, Pillows and Throws

Remove weighty bedding, heavy clothing, and gloomy drapes. Exchange your heavy bedding for a white down comforter or a colorful duvet. Instead of a cover on the bed, use sheets with cool colors. If your sofa is dark and drab, swathe it in a loose or fitted cover that can be easily removed and add colorful pillows.

Add Seasonal Artwork

You can achieve brighter walls without painting if you love your color and do not want to repaint for a single season. Heavy, dark artwork can make a space feel wintry. Change it out for bright, cheerful landscapes and natural elements like dried branches, tall bamboo canes, or wicker. The mood of a room can be changed simply by adding artwork that is tranquil and summery.

Prepare your Outdoor Sanctuary

Outside blossoms are opening, trees are budding, and birds are singing-spring is here. Make a covered patio or your backyard your new spring and summer sanctuary. Create privacy with plants, curtains or screens. Paint your flower pots or planters vibrant colors and plant colorful flowers. Lay white rugs under wicker furniture adorned with white cushions. Greenery, a small table and lounge chairs will make the space comfortable and pretty. If space permits, add a small fridge or cooler to hold drinks and snacks. Your outdoor sanctuary will nourish your love of the outdoors.