Worst Halloween Candy for Your Health

Halloween is just around the corner. If you take your kids trick-or-treating, you will probably be eating a lot of Halloween candy. However, some of these treats are terrible for you. Here are some Halloween candies you might want to think about having in moderation this year.

Candy Corn

This candy isn’t everyone’s first choice for Halloween candy, and it is very unhealthy. Candy Corn is loaded with sugar, containing 28 grams in about 19 pieces. In that same serving there are 140 calories. It’s very easy to consume upwards of 1,000 calories of this colorful little treat without even realizing it.

Tootsie Rolls

It’s hard to resist this chewy treat. One Tootsie Roll isn’t that bad for you, but eight of them can equate to 300 calories and close to 40 grams of sugar. If you must have a Tootsie Roll this Halloween, try to limit yourself to just a few of them.

Mini Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are just so cute. Since they are only a fraction of the size of the larger cups, you may think that a couple of them are okay to eat. Unfortunately, this is far from the truth. Just one mini cup has 11 grams of sugar in it and 110 calories. The one thing this treat has going for it is that it does have a small amount of fiber and protein in it which can help fill you up.

Blow Pops

This is the perfect treat for some. It is both a gum and a candy. Blow pops are low in calories, but high in sugar. One pop has just 70 calories, and it’s sugar content is around 13 grams. However, it does take a while to suck on one in order to get to the gum. It could keep you busy for a while and stop you from turning to another even unhealthier treat. If you are craving a piece of candy while trick-or-treating, a Blow Pop might be your healthiest option.

Mini Snickers

Peanut butter and chocolate make for a delicious combination. However, too much of it can be detrimental for your health. Just one miniature Snickers bar has 170 calories. What may be even more surprising is that the sugar count is about 18 grams in this tiny candy bar. It does have some fiber and protein in it, but it still isn’t worth it to indulge in several of them.

Smarties

Some might think that Smarties are one of the unhealthiest Halloween candies out there, but they really aren’t. A package of Smarties only contains 25 calories and 6 grams of sugar. Keep in mind that a package of Smarties is relatively small, and the main ingredient in these candies is sugar.

Fun Size Raisinets

Just because there’s fruit in this candy, don’t let that fool you into thinking they are healthy. The fun sized bag has a sugar count of 28 grams and 203 calories. This definitely isn’t a good way to add some fruit to your diet on Halloween.

Mini Starbursts

Everyone seems to have their favorite color of Starbursts. On Halloween, your child will probably get quite few Starbursts in their trick-or-treat bag. A miniature sized package of Starbursts contains quite a bit of sugar at 28 grams. It also has about 150 calories. If you are craving a chewy candy on Halloween, you are better off finding another option.

Fun Size Skittles

This candy has become known for its rainbow of colors. However, it’s one of the unhealthiest candies that you can snack on. The fun size bag of Skittles contains 34 grams of sugar and 190 calories. What’s surprising is that it does also contain a decent amount of Vitamin C.

Snack Size Sour Patch Kids

This sour and sweet treat has become a popular Halloween candy over the years. One package of the snack sized candy contains 120 calories. The calorie count isn’t terrible, but the sugar count is 22 grams. That is a lot of sugar considering how few pieces of candy come in the bag.

Fun Size M&M’s

Almost any kid would be thrilled to see a package of fun size M&M’s go into their trick-or-treat bag. Parents shouldn’t be that excited though. Just one bag contains 26 grams of sugar and 190 calories. Unfortunately, it can be really easy to eat more than one bag.

Twizzlers Strawberry Twists

If you are craving something other than chocolate on Halloween, Twizzlers Strawberry Twists may be what you have in mind. They aren’t too bad for you if you compare them to your other options. However, they still contain about 40 calories and five grams of sugar in just one piece. If you have just a few of them, that really isn’t that bad. Just make sure that you don’t mindlessly eat them throughout the night.

Fun Size Nestle Crunch

This treat consists of puffed rice and chocolate. However, this doesn’t mean that it’s healthy. A fun size bar contains 21 grams of sugar and 190 calories. If you want to have a crunch bar on Halloween, make sure you eat just one.

Mini Kit Kat

These bars may be tiny, but they contain a decent amount of sugar and calories. There are 85 calories in just one Kit Kat mini and about 8 grams of sugar. If you are craving a piece of chocolate, this is a good option.

Fun Size Twix

The amount of calories may just surprise you in this candy. A fun size Twix contains 250 calories. It also has a sugar count of 17 grams. This caramel and chocolate candy will probably have one of the highest calorie counts of any of the other treats you will get on Halloween.