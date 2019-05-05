Who doesn’t love chips and salsa? It’s a versatile snack and all around favorite at parties. A jar of your favorite salsa is good in a pinch, but fresh, homemade salsas are generally far superior in taste. If you’re tired of mundane, processed salsas from the store, here are some unique salsa recipes to dip your chips. Try one or more of these recipes at your next party, and you’re sure to be the talk of your circle of friends.

Tropical Curried Salsa

This salsa puts a spicy, tropical twist on the usual dip. Serve with sweet potato corn chips as an alternative to traditional chips. You can also serve this with Indian papadums for a deliciously unique pairing.

Ingredients

1 Mango, peeled & chopped

1 Papaya, peeled & chopped

6 Plum tomatoes, chopped

1/4 Cup sweet Vidalia onion

1/2 Tsp ginger, minced

1/4 Tsp cinnamon

1 Tsp curry powder

Instructions

1) Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and toss lightly. Chill the salsa for 20 minutes before serving.

Variations

Try adding a dash of fresh orange or pineapple juice to add depth of flavor. You can also create more texture in this salsa by adding 1/8 cup of golden raisins.

Sweet Fruit Salad Salsa

You can taste and smell those long summer days when you create this delicious sweet fruit salad salsa. Perfect for picnics in the park or rainy days at home, this colorful and flavorful dessert salsa really packs a punch.

Ingredients

1 Cup pineapple, chopped

2 Kiwis, peeled & chopped

1 Orange, peeled & chopped

1 Medium tomato, chopped

1/4 Cup finely chopped onion

1 Tbs orange zest

1 Tbs lemon juice

2 Tbs brown sugar or honey

Instructions

1) Warm the honey on defrost in the microwave so that it will mix more easily.

2) Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and toss lightly.

3) Chill the salsa for 15-20 minutes before serving.

4) Serve with cinnamon chips or dark chocolate flavored tortilla chips.

Variations

This recipe is so versatile that you can try just about any combination of fruits that you like. However, bear in mind that some may not pair as well with tomatoes. Alternatively, leave the tomatoes out altogether for a sweeter salsa.

Savory Avocado Breakfast Salsa

Salsa for breakfast? Why not? This tasty savory avocado salsa is a great way to add some fun and flavor to your morning. Get everyone together around the breakfast table again as they dig in to this truly unique dip. Serve this salsa with traditional corn chips, savory pancakes or French crepes. You can even throw it on top of your scrambled eggs or fold it into an omelet.

Ingredients

1 Large tomato, chopped

1 Avocado, peeled & chopped

1/4 Cup green onion, finely chopped

1/4 Cup sweet vidalia onion, chopped

1 Medium chili pepper, chopped (optional)

3 Garlic cloves, minced

1 Tsp lime zest

Instructions

1) Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl.

2) Be sure to carefully peel the garlic cloves beforehand.

3) Alternatively, you can roast the garlic cloves before adding them to your salsa.

4) Chill the salsa for 15 minutes before serving.

Variations

For a milder salsa, leave out the chili pepper. Add a little protein to the mix by sprinkling some bacon bits into the salsa.

Spiced Apricot Salsa

This unusual salsa is delicious both with traditional corn chips or dessert chips. The flavors and textures of this sweet and spicy salsa make it almost akin to a chutney. Alternatively, instead of with chips, try serving this dip with fresh apple slices or baby carrots for dipping.

Ingredients

1 Cup plum tomatoes, chopped

1-2 Ripe apricots, chopped

1 Peach, chopped

1/4 Cup red pepper, chopped

1/4 Cup raisins

1/4 Tsp cinnamon

1/4 Tsp paprika

Instructions

1) Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl.

2) Cover and chill your salsa for 15-20 minutes before serving.

3) Alternatively, warm your salsa slowly under the grill in your oven for 10 minutes. 4) Serve roasted salsa on sweet bread or papadams.

Variations

Try adding ground ginger in place of the cinnamon for a zestier taste. You can also drizzle your apricot salsa with a combination of orange juice and honey to sweeten it. And if you want to emphasize the apricot flavor, use 1/4 cup chopped dried apricots instead of the raisins.

Mango Black Bean Salsa

Dip your chips into or fill your burritos with this tasty, protein-packed summer salsa. Versatile enough to eat at any meal, this luscious mango infused salsa will have you coming back for seconds and thirds. Serve this tasty sweet and savory salsa with either sweet potato chips or traditional corn chips.

Ingredients

1 Mango, peeled & chopped

1 Cup black beans, cooked

6-8 Plum tomatoes, chopped

1/4 Cup poblano pepper or chili pepper, chopped

1/2 Cup cilantro or parsley leaves, chopped finely

1 Tbs orange zest

Ground white pepper to taste

Instructions

1) Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl.

2) It’s best to ensure the beans have cooled before you mix them with the other ingredients.

3) Chill the salsa for 20 minutes before serving.

Variations

1) Top your bowl of mango black bean salad with a dollop of vanilla yogurt and sprinkle with a dash of ground cinnamon or ginger.

2) To make a milder version, leave out the poblano pepper and substitute chopped sweet yellow or orange bell pepper.

Greek Inspired Grape Salsa

Grapes in salsa? Hey, you can add just about anything to a dip if you combine the right flavors. This Greek inspired salsa includes several favorite foods from the Mediterranean for a sweet and salty salsa that’s healthy and addictive. Serve this salsa with warm pita bread for a twist on the traditional chips and dip.

Ingredients

1 Cup green grapes, halved

1 Cup red grapes, halved

1/2 Cup green apple, chopped finely

1/2 Cup grape leaves, chopped (optional)

1/4 Cup cilantro leaves, chopped

1/4 Cup green onions, chopped

12-15 Manzanilla olives, pitted & sliced

1 Tbs lime juice

1 Tbs olive oil

1/4 Cup plain Greek yogurt

Instructions

1) Combine all of the ingredients, except for the yogurt, in a bowl.

2) Toss lightly. Allow the salsa to chill in the fridge for at least 20 minutes before serving.

3) After chilling, add the Greek yogurt in a dollop on top of the salsa.

Variations

Instead of cilantro leaves, try celery leaves. These leaves are edible and have a similar taste to cilantro. If you can’t find grape leaves, try fresh baby spinach leaves instead.