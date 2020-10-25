The Best Greasy Foods

Even when you try to maintain a healthy lifestyle, sometimes you’ll crave greasy takeout foods. Everyone has their favorite, unhealthy food to indulge in when they want to eat to their hearts content. Here’s a list of the best takeout foods for National Greasy Food Day.

Pizza

Who doesn’t love ooey gooey cheesy goodness of pizza? With so many options of toppings for takeout pizza, you are never too far away from this fine food. Try out some new locations and you might find a hidden gem that’ll quickly becomes your favorite pizza shop.

Tacos

Tacos are a mix of all of the best foods, a crunchy, golden shell, seasoned meat, crisp lettuce, and shredded cheese brings the entire meal together. One of the best place for takeout tacos is from authentic Mexican restaurants since they usually use quality, fresh, ingredients that make for an amazing taste experience. Tacos aren’t just for Tuesday, indulge in this tasty treat next time you have a takeout craving.

Chinese Food

When you are in the mood for Chinese food nothing else will do. This is a great option when you have a craving because they offer a wide variety of dishes. The Chinese combinations of food that you can order at a Chinese food restaurant is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Wings

Chicken wings in your favorite sauce are like a flavor bomb inside your mouth. Many fast food restaurants and pizza places offer wings on their menus. Casual dining restaurants are also a good place to get wings. Most of them have “to go” options that allow you to pick up your wings and eat them at your home.

Fried Chicken

There are few things better in life than tender, fall off the bone, fried chicken. Sides like mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese are great options for a fried chicken meal.

Burgers and Fries

The gourmet burger and fry restaurants have gained popularity in recent years. These establishments use quality ingredients to build large, tasty, hamburgers and fries.

Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are an American staple, many casual dining restaurants offer delicious, quality, hot dogs. In recent years it has become a trendy to top hot dogs with fun ingredients like peppers, cheese, bacon, etc.

There is nothing like a big, greasy meal to put you in a good mood. Most of us don’t eat these meals very often, so when you do, be sure to choose wisely.