Tasty Pumpkin Seed Recipes

Pumpkin seeds are so much more than what you find in those snack packs of salt-coated seeds. These seeds, also known as pepitas, are a good source of minerals and dietary fiber, especially when consumed raw. They are great for digestion. In Central America, the pumpkin seed has been eaten for ages as a method to expel intestinal worms.

There are many ways to incorporate pumpkin seeds into your diet. Here are some delicious and healthy recipes you might want to try.

Pumpkin and Sunflower Seed Granola

Ingredients:

• 2-3/4 cups rolled oats

• 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

• 1/2 cup raw pumpkin seeds

• 1/3 cup raw sunflower seeds

• 1/4 cup raw almonds, roughly chopped

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

• 3 tablespoons pumpkin seed oil or canola oil

• 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 cup raisins

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.

2. In a large bowl, add the oats, coconut, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds, salt, and cinnamon. Mix this all together.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, syrup and vanilla. Pour this over the dry ingredients and stir to coat well.

4. Spread the mixture in an even layer on a sheet pan. Place in the oven and bake for approximately 20 minutes, turning the granola twice.

5. When the granola has turned golden brown, take it out of the oven and allow it to cool for 5 minutes. Add the raisins all over the top of the cooled granola.

6. Store in an airtight container. Serve with yogurt and fresh fruit.

Pumpkin Seed Hummus

Ingredients:

• 1 cup roasted, unsalted pumpkin seeds

• 2 cups canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• 3 cloves garlic

• 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon sea salt

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

• 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

1. Place the pumpkin seeds in a food processor and blend until they form a paste, approximately 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the processor as needed.

2. Add the chickpeas, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Blend until the chickpeas are pasty. With the processor running, stream the oil in through the hole in the top. Blend until creamy.

3. Place the hummus in a serving bowl and serve with pita chips or sliced raw vegetables.

Pumpkin Seed Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

• 1 cup toasted pumpkin seeds, divided in half

• 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

• 4 tablespoons unsweetened pumpkin puree

• 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

• 1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

• 1/2 cup walnut or safflower oil

• 2 additional tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan on medium heat, place 1/2 cup of the pumpkin seeds, 1/2 cup vinegar, pumpkin puree, turmeric, and garlic. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes until reduced by 1/3.

2. Remove the pan from the heat. Whisk in the oil and 2 tablespoons of vinegar.

3. In a blender, puree the mixture for 30 seconds. Place in a serving bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with the remaining toasted pumpkin seeds. Serve while warm to be spooned over greens, roasted vegetables, or a grain pilaf.

Veggie Burgers with Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients:

• 14-ounce can white kidney beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 small sweet potato, peeled

• 1 large egg, lightly beaten

• 1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds, chopped well

• 2 scallions, finely chopped

• 2 tablespoons minced parsley or cilantro

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 3/4 cup rolled oats

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.

2. Grate the sweet potato on the large holes of a box grater. In a large bowl, place the beans and mash them with a potato masher until almost creamy. Add the grated sweet potato, beaten egg, pumpkin seeds, scallions, parsley or cilantro, paprika, oregano, salt, and cayenne. Mix everything together.

3. Fold in 1/2 cup of the oats. Add more oats if the mixture is too wet to form into burgers.

4. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a 1/3 cup measure, shape the mixture into approximately 8 burgers that are each 3/4” thick. Place these on the baking sheet. Place the pan in the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Flip each patty over with a spatula. Bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes until cooked through.

5. Serve in whole wheat hamburger buns with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise or ketchup.

Pumpkin Seed Pesto

Ingredients:

• 2 cups roasted, unsalted pumpkin seeds

• 3 cloves garlic

• 1 cup fresh basil leaves or chopped cilantro

• 1/4 cup filtered water

• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon sea salt

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

• 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

1. In a food processor, pulse the seeds and garlic until well broken up. Add the herbs, water, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Blend to combine well. With the processor still running, pour the olive oil through the top hole and blend until smooth. You may have to scrape down the sides and blend more.

2. Place in a jar with a lid and refrigerate until ready to use. Serve with pasta, grilled fish, or roasted chicken.