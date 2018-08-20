Sweet & Savory Chocolate Recipes

Whether it is a small treat, or a big indulgence, chocolate seems to be the binding force that pairs up all flavors: savory, sweet, bitter, and even sour. Check out these interesting recipes that will show you exactly how versatile this delicious treat can be.

I. Chocolate Breakfast Bowl

A vegan alternative loaded with antioxidants, this delicious breakfast bowl calls for quinoa as its base, and a combination of blueberries, toasted coconut chips, raw cinnamon, brown sugar, and…chocolate!

1) Mix ½ cup of quinoa, 1 ½ cup of coconut milk, and 1 tbsp. cocoa powder.

2) First, toast the quinoa on a pan at medium heat for about 4 minutes, until toasted.

3) Add the coconut milk and bring to a boil. Let simmer for 10 minutes.

4) As the quinoa cooks with the milk, add the cocoa powder slowly, along with the cinnamon and sugar. Add more milk if the quinoa absorbed most of it.

II. Choco Chicken Wings

Using a dry rub of coffee grinds, hickory and powdered chocolate, these wings will have a flavorful punch that will make you toss away all your barbecue sauces. You will need 8-10 drummettes and flats, preferably thawed out. If frozen, just take out and let thaw.

For the rub:

• 2 tsp ground coffee

• ¼ tsp Pink Himalayan Salt

• ½ tbsp. adobo

• ½ tsp paprika

• 2 cocoa powder (your choice unsweetened or sweetened)

• ½ tsp Cinnamon

• ½ ground peppercorns

• Olive oil

1)Mix all the dry ingredients minus the olive oil. Put in a big bowl and set aside.

2) Thaw the wings, and stab small holes in them.

3) Dip them in olive oil and transfer wings to the dry rub bowl and cover them as best as you can.

4) Broil the wings at 345 degrees for 20 minutes in your oven. This crisps the skin of the wing, making it seem almost as if it were breaded. The flavor of the adobo, coffee and chocolate will rival any sweet barbecue sauce.

III. Chocolate Chorizo Pizzandwich

Think “grilled cheese on steroids.” This simple recipe can be cooked using a popular flat sandwich press, or just by pressing the bread down on your skillet with a strong enough tool.

Ingredients:

• 2 slices, French bread

• 2 slices Muenster cheese

• 2 slices or ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

• 6-8 pepperonis

• 1/8 bar of dark Mexican chocolate, such as Cortez or Ibarra, ground.

• Butter or spray butter

Procedure:

1. Melt butter on the pan, and place the two slices of French bread. The point is that they are warm and toasty, while not entirely toasted.

2. Add more butter to the bread, or spray it on.

3. As the bread becomes warmer, add the cheeses. Bring temperature to low so the melting happens slowly.

4. Use another pan to sauté the chorizos (pepperonis). As they render their natural fat, mix it with the ground chocolate until everything is covered.

5. Use the pepperoni and chocolate mix and place it on top of the bread and cheese slices.

6. Bring the slices together, close up the sandwich, and press it to make it slimmer.

7. Cut in half, letting the cheese come out, oozing with the delicious pepperoni (chorizo-chocolate) combination.

IV. Disco Fries a la Chocolate

Disco fries call for basic things: gravy, cheese, sour cream and, well, French fries.

Swap meat-based gravy for this chocolate version, and watch your fries shine in fabulousness.

For the gravy:

• 1 cup flour

• 4 tbsp. unsweet cocoa powder

• 2 tbsp. Pink Himalayan Salt

• Butter

• 1 cup milk or heavy cream

Whisk together all the ingredients into melted butter. Wait until the flour mixture is moist enough. Slowly add milk or heavy cream and continue to whisk until the chocolate mixture has acquired the consistency of gravy or pudding. Serve warm and add to your fries as the first topping. Then follow with sour cream, cheese and even bacon bits to boot.

V. Chocolate Balsamic and Queso Fresco

Cheese and chocolate are like a marriage made in heaven. The balance is beautiful, with just enough acidity to counteract the creaminess of cheese. Try pairing two unusual suspects: dark chocolate balsamic vinegar drizzled on indulgent Mexican queso fresco.

For the vinegar:

• 2 c balsamic vinegar

• ½ cups sugar

• 1 c cocoa powder, unsweetened

• 1 cup water

• ¼ sea salt

• 1 tbsp. vanilla

Procedure:

1) Heat the vinegar and stir it continuously until half of it evaporates. It will become thick.

2) Immediately add the sugar, salt and water and bring to a boil.

3) The vinegar will continue to thicken, so reduce the heat, add cocoa and continue to stir.

4) Remove the pan from the heat, add vanilla, and set aside.

5) Continue mixing the liquid after cooling.

6) Drizzle the cooled syrup on fresh Mexican queso fresco. Make sure to slice each piece in a way that it makes big rounds, just like deli salami rounds look.

7) Once the cheese is laid, pour the chocolate balsamic over it.

8) Serve as a decadent savory, so use a nice fork and knife to dig into the cheese and savor what is coming.

VI. Choco Cheese Bombs

Make a “choco cheese bomb.” Use whipped cream cheese and chocolate balsamic, mix them together, and make as many 1” spheres as you wish. These are meant to be “on-the-go snacks.” You can roll them on sesame seeds, crushed chicharrones or sliced, salted almonds.