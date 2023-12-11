Spiced Apple Crisp: Not One Crumb Left!

Apple orchards, apple picking and apple desserts all scream fall. Glowing with bright yellows and reds, apples are juicy and more than ready to be used in your favorite fall recipes. If you’re looking for something sweet and full of texture that can turn your taste buds upside down, look no further. (Culinary.net)

This scrumptious Spiced Apple Crumble is not only a family favorite but a holiday must-have. It’s the perfect dish to pack up and deliver to your next gathering of loved ones. Kids and adults love the deliciously sweet apple chunks filling the bottom of the pan along with the crumble topping. Top this killer sweet treat with vanilla ice cream for a sensational, melty, oozing-with-goodness dessert no one can forget.

It’s one of those recipes your friends will call you about after the gathering wondering “where did you get that recipe?” The best part: It’s perfect for crowds of any size. The bite-size chunks of apple and oats are appetizing for any sweet tooth.

The fall season leading up to the holidays is one of the times of year family and friends traditionally come together most. Nearly everyone loves a satisfying apple, especially when it is baked to perfection, covered with a crumble and topped with creamy, cool vanilla ice cream. Not to mention the splash of lemon added to this mixture brings out a unique tart twist.

Make your next fall festivity or holiday gathering just a little sweeter for all. Spice things up then cool things down. This dessert does it all in just one bite.

Spiced Apple Crumble

Servings: 6-8

Filling:

6 medium Honeycrisp apples, peeled and cubed

1 tablespoon white flour

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 lemons, juice only

Topping:

1 cup quick oats

1 cup white flour

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/8 teaspoon salt

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 F.

To make filling: In medium bowl, add apples, flour, sugar, cinnamon, cloves and lemon juice. Toss to evenly coat. Spread evenly in 8-by-8-inch baking dish.

To make topping: In medium bowl, add oats, flour, brown sugars, baking powder, cinnamon, melted butter and salt. Fork mixture to create crumbles. Pour crumble topping over apple mixture.

Bake 30-40 minutes, or until golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.