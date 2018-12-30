Sizzling Bacon Appetizers for Holiday Parties

Serving bacon appetizers over the holidays is sure to be a hit. You may want to consider these recipes to offer to your guests when you throw your next party. Remember, bacon is always a crowd pleaser!
Hot Loaded Potato Salad in Pastry Shells
Ingredients
Minced Baked Potato Without Skins
Minced Celery
Minced Sweet Onion
Real Bacon Bits
Minced Cooked Mushrooms
Grated Cheddar Cheese
Sour Cream
Soft Butter
Salt
Pepper
Paprika
Prepared Fillo Pastry Shells
Optional – Parsley for Garnish
Directions
1) In a large bowl, combine the prepared potato, celery, onion, bacon, mushrooms, cheese, and sour cream
2) Blend in the butter, salt, and pepper to taste
3) Fill the pastry shells. Place filled pastry shells on a cookie sheet
4) Bake at 250F until the cheese has melted
5) Remove from oven and sprinkle paprika on top
6) Add parsley and serve
Bacon Feta Mini QuicheIngredients
Eggs
Chopped Bacon
Feta Cheese
Chopped Spinach – fresh or frozen
Salt
Pepper
Mini Fillo Shells
Optional – Pickled Jalapenos
Directions
1) Preheat oven to 400F
2) Fry bacon in a skillet until crispy
3) Let drain on paper towels
4) Break into small pieces when cool
5) In a mixing bowl, add eggs and whisk until well blended
6) Stir in bacon, spinach, cheese, salt, and pepper until all ingredients are well blended
7) Place shells in a muffin pan
8) Fill the mini Fillo Shells 3/4 full with mixture
9) Bake until there is a light color on the top
10) Use a toothpick to check for doneness
11) Remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes
12) Add a slice of pickled jalapenos on top as a garnish
Turkey Bacon Tzatziki Pita Sandwiches
Ingredients
Sliced Roasted Turkey Breast
Cooked Bacon
Tzatziki Sauce
Thinly Sliced Raw Red Onion Rings
Chopped Red Leaf Lettuce
Pita Bread
Ingredients For Tzatziki Sauce
Greek Whole Milk Yogurt
Cucumber
Finely Minced Garlic
Lemon Zest
Fresh Lemon Juice
Chopped Fresh Dill
Sea Salt
Freshly Cracked Black Peppercorn
Directions
1) In a mixing bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together until well blended
2) Cut pita bread in half. Fill pockets with tzatziki sauce, sliced turkey breast, bacon, and sliced onion.
Top with chopped lettuce and serve.
Mango Bacon Jam On Pita CrackersIngredients
Mango
Light Brown sugar
Balsamic Vinegar
Raw Apple Cider Vinegar
Red Onion
Water
Fresh Thyme
Sea Salt
Fresh Ground Peppercorn
Directions
1) Cut the bacon into narrow, short strips
2) Cook in skillet until crispy
3) Drain cooked bacon using paper towels
4) Using another paper towel, pat off excess grease from bacon strips
5) Pour off bacon fat except for a tablespoon
6) Set the tablespoon of grease aside
7) Thinly slice the red onion and place in low heated skillet.
8) Cook until the onions have caramelized. Peel and dice the mango.
9) Once the onions are done, return the bacon to the skillet with the onions, adding the mango, vinegar, apple cider, brown sugar, and water
10) Mix to blend. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and thyme
11) Bring mixture to a boil
12) Reduce heat and allow to simmer on low heat until the excess moisture is gone. Remove and set aside to cool.
13) If you like your jam smoother rather than chunky, place it into a blender or food processor to remove the chunks
14) Place in serving bowl. Place bowl on a platter surrounded by pita chips and serve.
Bacon Mini Bagel Pizza
Ingredients
Pizza Sauce
Plain Mini Bagels
Grated Mozzarella Cheese
Italian Seasoning
Real Bacon Bits
Shredded Pineapple
Minced Garlic
Grated Parmesan Cheese
Fresh Basil
Directions
1) Separate the mini bagels in half
2) Layer the inner part of the bagel with a thin pizza sauce glaze
3) Sprinkle on the Italian seasoning and garlic, then add the pineapple
4) Place the bacon and cover the mini pizza with the mozzarella cheese
5) Place the mini pizzas on a cookie sheet and cook on 400F until the top layer of cheese has melted and begun to color
6) Remove and place a fresh basil leaf on top
7) Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top
Marinated Grilled Bacon Wrapped Chicken WingsIngredients
Chicken Wings
Bacon Strips
Pickle Juice
Cayenne Pepper
Cracked Black Peppercorns
Directions
1) The night before, marinate the raw chicken wings in pickle juice and cayenne mixture
2) Make sure the chicken is covered in the marinade and refrigerate.
3) Remove when ready to prepare to cook
4) Preheat the grill
5) Wrap the chicken wings with raw bacon strips
6) Sprinkle with black pepper
7) Place on the grill grate, close grill, and cook for an hour, turning once
8) When ready, place on a platter, and serve
Bacon Creamed Corn Spicy FrittersIngredients
Cooked Diced Bacon
Whole Milk
Creamed Corn
Yellow Cornmeal
All-Purpose Flour
Chopped Chives
Beaten Egg
Salt
Freshly Cracked Black Peppercorn
Cracked Red Pepper
Vegetable oil
Butter
Directions
1) Cut bacon package in half
2) Cook bacon strips in a seasoned cast iron skillet until crispy
3) Remove bacon and drain on paper towels, Pat away any extra grease.
4) Chop bacon into small bits when cool.
5) Remove all grease from the skillet except 1 tablespoon. Mix together cornmeal, salt, cracked peppers, and flour in a mixing bowl
6) Add milk, creamed corn, chives, and egg
7) Add vegetable oil to bacon drippings and heat skillet on medium
8) Using about 2 tablespoons of batter, drop into the heated skillet to form fritter
9) Cook in batches for around two minutes, turn with a spatula, and cook the other side until lightly brown
10) Add vegetable oil to the skillet as needed between batches
11) Place fritters on paper towels to drain
12) Place on a plate, adding a pat of butter with additional bacon bits and chopped chives.
Irish Breakfast Good Morning ShotIngredients
Irish Whiskey
Butterscotch Schnapps
Orange Juice
Bacon Strip Garnish
Directions
1) Using a shot glass, mix the butterscotch schnapps and Irish whiskey
2) Set it aside. Pour orange juice into a small juice glass
3) Garnish with a strip of bacon
4) Drink shot followed by orange juice and bacon
Hot Bacon Pimento Cheese Dip
Ingredients
Grated Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Minced Pimento Peppers
Real Bacon Bits
Mayonnaise
Cream Cheese
Pita Crackers
Optional – Minced Chilies for Heat
Directions
1) Mix together all of the ingredients in a microwaveable bowl
2) Blend well
3) Cover the bowl, and nuke on medium until the cheese is melted4) Uncover the bowl, let it rest for a couple of minutes
4) Serve with crackers
Grilled Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers With BaconIngredients
Whole Jalapeno Peppers
Block Cream Cheese
Finely Minced Green Onion
Finely Minced Garlic
Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Bacon Slices
Directions
1) Trim stems and cut open the peppers lengthwise
2) Clean out seed and scrape the membranes inside the peppers using a small metal spoon
3) Next, combine cheddar cheese, cream cheese, minced garlic, and green onion until well mixed
4) Stuff the mixture into peppers
5) Wrap the peppers with uncooked bacon making sure the cheese filling is cover
6) Hold the bacon in place using toothpicks.
Grilling
1) Brush or spray oil on the grate
2) Preheat grill to medium heat
3) Place stuffed peppers, open side down until bacon starts becoming crisp
4) Loosen the peppers and turn
5) Lower the heat to medium-low
6) Allow cooking until the bacon cooked and cheese is melted and serve warm