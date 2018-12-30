Sizzling Bacon Appetizers for Holiday Parties

Serving bacon appetizers over the holidays is sure to be a hit. You may want to consider these recipes to offer to your guests when you throw your next party. Remember, bacon is always a crowd pleaser!

Hot Loaded Potato Salad in Pastry Shells

Ingredients

Minced Baked Potato Without Skins

Minced Celery

Minced Sweet Onion

Real Bacon Bits

Minced Cooked Mushrooms

Grated Cheddar Cheese

Sour Cream

Soft Butter

Salt

Pepper

Paprika

Prepared Fillo Pastry Shells

Optional – Parsley for Garnish

Directions

1) In a large bowl, combine the prepared potato, celery, onion, bacon, mushrooms, cheese, and sour cream

2) Blend in the butter, salt, and pepper to taste

3) Fill the pastry shells. Place filled pastry shells on a cookie sheet

4) Bake at 250F until the cheese has melted

5) Remove from oven and sprinkle paprika on top

6) Add parsley and serve

Bacon Feta Mini Quiche

EggsChopped BaconFeta CheeseChopped Spinach – fresh or frozenSaltPepperMini Fillo ShellsOptional – Pickled Jalapenos

Directions

1) Preheat oven to 400F

2) Fry bacon in a skillet until crispy

3) Let drain on paper towels

4) Break into small pieces when cool

5) In a mixing bowl, add eggs and whisk until well blended

6) Stir in bacon, spinach, cheese, salt, and pepper until all ingredients are well blended

7) Place shells in a muffin pan

8) Fill the mini Fillo Shells 3/4 full with mixture

9) Bake until there is a light color on the top

10) Use a toothpick to check for doneness

11) Remove from oven and let sit for 5 minutes

12) Add a slice of pickled jalapenos on top as a garnish

Turkey Bacon Tzatziki Pita Sandwiches

Ingredients

Sliced Roasted Turkey Breast

Cooked Bacon

Tzatziki Sauce

Thinly Sliced Raw Red Onion Rings

Chopped Red Leaf Lettuce

Pita Bread

Ingredients For Tzatziki Sauce

Greek Whole Milk Yogurt

Cucumber

Finely Minced Garlic

Lemon Zest

Fresh Lemon Juice

Chopped Fresh Dill

Sea Salt

Freshly Cracked Black Peppercorn

Directions

1) In a mixing bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together until well blended

2) Cut pita bread in half. Fill pockets with tzatziki sauce, sliced turkey breast, bacon, and sliced onion.

Top with chopped lettuce and serve.

Mango Bacon Jam On Pita Crackers

MangoLight Brown sugarBalsamic VinegarRaw Apple Cider VinegarRed OnionWaterFresh ThymeSea SaltFresh Ground Peppercorn

Directions

1) Cut the bacon into narrow, short strips

2) Cook in skillet until crispy

3) Drain cooked bacon using paper towels

4) Using another paper towel, pat off excess grease from bacon strips

5) Pour off bacon fat except for a tablespoon

6) Set the tablespoon of grease aside

7) Thinly slice the red onion and place in low heated skillet.

8) Cook until the onions have caramelized. Peel and dice the mango.

9) Once the onions are done, return the bacon to the skillet with the onions, adding the mango, vinegar, apple cider, brown sugar, and water

10) Mix to blend. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and thyme

11) Bring mixture to a boil

12) Reduce heat and allow to simmer on low heat until the excess moisture is gone. Remove and set aside to cool.

13) If you like your jam smoother rather than chunky, place it into a blender or food processor to remove the chunks

14) Place in serving bowl. Place bowl on a platter surrounded by pita chips and serve.

Bacon Mini Bagel Pizza

Ingredients

Pizza Sauce

Plain Mini Bagels

Grated Mozzarella Cheese

Italian Seasoning

Real Bacon Bits

Shredded Pineapple

Minced Garlic

Grated Parmesan Cheese

Fresh Basil

Directions

1) Separate the mini bagels in half

2) Layer the inner part of the bagel with a thin pizza sauce glaze

3) Sprinkle on the Italian seasoning and garlic, then add the pineapple

4) Place the bacon and cover the mini pizza with the mozzarella cheese

5) Place the mini pizzas on a cookie sheet and cook on 400F until the top layer of cheese has melted and begun to color

6) Remove and place a fresh basil leaf on top

7) Sprinkle parmesan cheese on top

Marinated Grilled Bacon Wrapped Chicken Wings

Chicken WingsBacon StripsPickle JuiceCayenne PepperCracked Black Peppercorns

Directions

1) The night before, marinate the raw chicken wings in pickle juice and cayenne mixture

2) Make sure the chicken is covered in the marinade and refrigerate.

3) Remove when ready to prepare to cook

4) Preheat the grill

5) Wrap the chicken wings with raw bacon strips

6) Sprinkle with black pepper

7) Place on the grill grate, close grill, and cook for an hour, turning once

8) When ready, place on a platter, and serve

Bacon Creamed Corn Spicy Fritters

Cooked Diced BaconWhole MilkCreamed CornYellow CornmealAll-Purpose FlourChopped ChivesBeaten EggSaltFreshly Cracked Black PeppercornCracked Red PepperVegetable oilButter

Directions

1) Cut bacon package in half

2) Cook bacon strips in a seasoned cast iron skillet until crispy

3) Remove bacon and drain on paper towels, Pat away any extra grease.

4) Chop bacon into small bits when cool.

5) Remove all grease from the skillet except 1 tablespoon. Mix together cornmeal, salt, cracked peppers, and flour in a mixing bowl

6) Add milk, creamed corn, chives, and egg

7) Add vegetable oil to bacon drippings and heat skillet on medium

8) Using about 2 tablespoons of batter, drop into the heated skillet to form fritter

9) Cook in batches for around two minutes, turn with a spatula, and cook the other side until lightly brown

10) Add vegetable oil to the skillet as needed between batches

11) Place fritters on paper towels to drain

12) Place on a plate, adding a pat of butter with additional bacon bits and chopped chives.

Irish Breakfast Good Morning Shot

Irish WhiskeyButterscotch SchnappsOrange JuiceBacon Strip Garnish

Directions

1) Using a shot glass, mix the butterscotch schnapps and Irish whiskey

2) Set it aside. Pour orange juice into a small juice glass

3) Garnish with a strip of bacon

4) Drink shot followed by orange juice and bacon

Hot Bacon Pimento Cheese Dip

Ingredients

Grated Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Minced Pimento Peppers

Real Bacon Bits

Mayonnaise

Cream Cheese

Pita Crackers

Optional – Minced Chilies for Heat

Directions

1) Mix together all of the ingredients in a microwaveable bowl

2) Blend well

3) Cover the bowl, and nuke on medium until the cheese is melted4) Uncover the bowl, let it rest for a couple of minutes

4) Serve with crackers

Grilled Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers With Bacon

Whole Jalapeno PeppersBlock Cream CheeseFinely Minced Green OnionFinely Minced GarlicShredded Sharp Cheddar CheeseBacon Slices

Directions

1) Trim stems and cut open the peppers lengthwise

2) Clean out seed and scrape the membranes inside the peppers using a small metal spoon

3) Next, combine cheddar cheese, cream cheese, minced garlic, and green onion until well mixed

4) Stuff the mixture into peppers

5) Wrap the peppers with uncooked bacon making sure the cheese filling is cover

6) Hold the bacon in place using toothpicks.

Grilling

1) Brush or spray oil on the grate

2) Preheat grill to medium heat

3) Place stuffed peppers, open side down until bacon starts becoming crisp

4) Loosen the peppers and turn

5) Lower the heat to medium-low

6) Allow cooking until the bacon cooked and cheese is melted and serve warm