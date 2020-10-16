Seasonal Liqueurs For Fall Cocktails

If you love to indulging in fall flavors, use seasonal liquors for fall cocktails. Blend liqueurs with various spices and zest, to make craft cocktails to celebrate autumn.

Spicy Chocolate Liquor

Decadent chocolate flavor with a hint of chili brings a powerful punch to your senses. The liquor is versatile and can be added to a dessert, cocktail, or coffee.

Pecan Liqueur

Hickory, nut infused with a warm maple fragrance. It has a strong kick, but it is smooth and pairs well with almost any spice you may desire. Excellent choice for anyone who enjoys classic tastes.

Ingredients:

• One and a half ounces of Pecan liqueur

• Three-fourths scotch

• Half an ounce of allspice

• Two ounces of chai tea

• One and a half of warm milk

• Four sprinkles of Angostura aromatic

Directions:

1) Warm milk and chai tea separately.

2) Combine pecan liqueur, scotch, milk, and chai tea.

3) Stir in allspice and Angostura aromatic.

Spiced Rum

Rum spiced with citrus, vanilla, and cinnamon. It has a sweet, exotic taste that can be easily attributed to the seasonal cocktail.

Ingredients:

• One and a half ounces of spiced rum

• One cup of coffee

• cinnamon, chocolate, or whipped cream, if desired

Directions:

1) Make coffee and add with Vana Tallinn.

2) Top drink with cinnamon, chocolate, or whipped cream.

Herbal Gin with Fennel and Lavender

A simple, hardy liqueur that is easily mixed with various flavors. You can enjoy the powerful herbal blend that is worthy of your fall cocktail party.

Ingredients:

• One cup sugar

• One cup water

• One bottle of herbal gin (750 milliliters)

• Four cups of apple cider

• Four bottles of ginger beer (12-ounce bottles)

• Garnish with sage or ginger, if desired

Directions:

1) Boil water and sugar until sugar dissolved.

2) Add apple cider and mix evenly.

3) Cool to room temperature, then add mixture to a glass.

4) Add herbal gin and ginger beer, stir until evenly blended.

5) Garnish drink and enjoy.

Ginger Liqueur

Pleasant strong taste of ginger that is sweet and aromatic. Great if you enjoy a robust, zesty kick. Perfect for being the central focus of any mixed beverage.

Ingredients:

• Two ounces of blended scotch

• One-quarter single -malt scotch

• Three- fourths of lemon juice

• Three- fourths of ginger liqueur

Directions:

1) Combine all the ingredients and enjoy.

Orange Liqueur

A zesty blend of orange and other botanical flavors. It has a decent bittersweet taste that blends to make a simple yet distinct beverage.

Ingredients:

• Two ounces of rye whiskey

• One ounce of vermouth

• One-fourth of cherry bitters or syrup

• One-fourth of orange liqueur

Directions:

1) Combine all of the ingredients and enjoy.

Spiced Pear Vodka

A simple, fragrant liqueur that can be prominently blended with spices and herbs to create a fall cocktail. Perfect if you enjoy sweet, fruity flavors.

Ingredients:

• Two ounces of spiced pear vodka

• One and a half ginger liqueur

• One and a half ounce lemon juice

• One-fourth ginger

• One sprig of rosemary

• Sprinkle of rhubarb bitters

• Three ounces of sparkling pear juice

• Gingerbread Spice

• Garnish with pear slices or rosemary, if desired

Directions:

1) Mix spiced pear vodka, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, rosemary.

2) Add to a shaker with ice and shake until blended.

3) Strain contents of shaker into a glass filled with ice.

4) Add rhubarb bitters and sparkling pear juice, then garnish.

Apple and Pear Rum

Indulgent flavors of apple and pear that can go well with pumpkin and cinnamon additives. It is a traditional beverage that you can enjoy with your friends and family during the fall season. Can be appreciated hot or cold, depending on your preference.

Ingredients:

• Four ounces of apple cider

• Mulling Spices

• One and a half ounce of apple rum

• Pumpkin spice and sugar

• Juice from oranges

• Garnish with cinnamon stick, if desired

Directions:

1) Heat apple cider and mulling spices together for one hour.

2) Cover rim of a glass with juice from an orange, then dip the rim in a pumpkin spice and sugar mixture.

3) Add apple cider and apple rum together in the glass, and garnish.

Brandy

A classic, smooth brandy that has a flowery and fruity taste. The sweet aromatic liqueur is perfect for a seasonal cocktail; and, the flavor can be enjoyed subtly or prominently, depending on the drink is mixed.

Ingredients:

• One and a half ounces of brandy

• Half an ounce of cinnamon syrup

• One tablespoon of apple butter or syrup

• Garnish with cinnamon stick, if desired

Directions:

Combine ingredients into a shaker and mix. Pour into a glass, and garnish.

Vodka

A simple liqueur that can be used to make several different fall cocktails like pumpkin and cranberry. You can get creative when creating cocktails with the beverage, satisfying all of your friends and family.

Ingredients:

• Three-fourth cup of water

• Three-fourth cup of brown sugar

• Four Cloves

• Ten crushed allspice

• One tablespoon of nutmeg

• One teaspoon of ginger

• Lemon peel

• Six tablespoons of pumpkin

• Six tablespoons of pumpkin

Directions:

1) Boil water and brown sugar until sugar are dissolved.

2) Take off heat and add nutmeg, ginger, cloves, allspice, lemon peelings, and pumpkin. 3) Place back on heat and simmer for fifteen minutes.

4) Add vodka to the mixture and stir.

5) Strain into a glass jar, then refrigerate.

Try out the seasonal liqueurs and create cocktails with them that are unique, distinct and fulfilling. Impress your guests by making your mixed beverages with seasonal liqueurs.