Santa’s Spiced Sangria

Ingredients:

1 bottle of wine of your choice (white, rose or a low-tannin red wine)

1 apple chopped

1 pear chopped

1 orange sliced

1 cup of cranberries

½ cup of Spirit Bomb (a blend of Irish whiskey, vodka, anise, cinnamon and spices) or ½ cup of Fireball or cinnamon whiskey

¾ cup spiced simple syrup

Directions:

Pour a bottle of wine into a pitcher. Add all of your fruit (apple, pear, orange and cranberries.) Add ½ cup of hard liquor of your choice (Spirit Bomb or a Cinnamon Whiskey.) Add ¾ cup of your spiced simple syrup. Stir the mixture and put the pitcher in the fridge for one hour. Pour over ice and enjoy.