Prosecco Cocktail Recipes

Prosecco is a sparkling dry white wine made primarily from Glera grapes that are grown in the Prosecco region of Italy. It is sometimes compared to Champagne in texture and taste. However, Prosecco is produced differently and the flavor is not exactly the same. This wine is bubbly, crisp, and has notes of citrus fruits. All varieties of Prosecco average approximately 11% alcohol content and are more affordable than Champagne when looking for a sparkling beverage.

In the dog days of summer, when temperatures and humidity are high, cocktails made with Prosecco are cooling and refreshing. Imagine sitting and sipping a chilled, sparkling wine cocktail. Let’s explore some classic and modern takes on mixed drinks made with Prosecco.

Classic Peach Bellinis

Ingredients:

• 3 white peaches, chilled

• 750ml bottle of chilled Prosecco

• Peach wedges for serving

Directions:

1. Cut the cold peaches in half and remove the stones or pits. Cut the peaches in half again and place them in a blender or food processor. Blend them into a smooth purée.

2. Fill 6 champagne flutes 1/3 with the peach purée. Fill the rest of the flutes with chilled Prosecco. Place a small wedge of peach on the rim of each flute and serve.

Gin and Prosecco Spritzer

Ingredients:

• 1-1/2 ounces gin

• 1-1/2 ounces pink Lemonade

• 1 ounce Prosecco

• Ice

• 3 Raspberries

Directions:

1. Fill a large wine glass with ice. Add the gin and the lemonade and give a quick stir. Top with the Prosecco and the raspberries.

Campari and Prosecco Aperitif

Ingredients:

• 1/2 ounce of Campari

• 4 drops of grapefruit bitters

• Chilled Prosecco to fill the glass

Directions:

1. Add the Campari and Grapefruit Bitters to an aperitif glass or champagne flute. Fill the rest of the glass with Prosecco and stir gently. Serve and enjoy.

Prosecco Margaritas for a Crowd

Ingredients:

• 4 ounces clear tequila

• 4 ounces simple syrup*

• 2 ounces Triple Sec

• 8 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

• 750ml bottle of chilled Prosecco

• Coarse salt to rim the glasses

• Ice

• 6 thin lime slices

Directions:

1. In a large pitcher add the tequila, simple syrup, Triple Sec, and lime juice. Stir to combine.

2. Place the salt on a plate. Run a lime wedge around the rims of 6 wine glasses. Dip the rims of the glasses into the salt.

3. Fill the glasses with ice. Fill each glass approximately 2/3s with the tequila mixture. Fill the remaining 1/3 of each glass with Prosecco. Give a quick stir to combine. Place a slice of lime on top of each cocktail and serve.

*To make simple syrup: In a small saucepot, stir together 1 cup of sugar with 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Allow the syrup to cool at room temperature. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Prosecco and Limoncello Cocktail

Ingredients:

• 1 piece of lemon peel

• 1 teaspoon fine sugar

• 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

• 1/2 ounce or 1 tablespoon of chilled Limoncello

• Chilled Prosecco, enough to fill the glass

Directions:

1. Place the sugar on a small plate. Rub the rim of a champagne flute with the lemon peel. Place the rim of the glass into the sugar to coat it lightly.

2. Twist the lemon peel and drop it into the glass. Add the lemon juice and Limoncello to the glass. Fill the rest of the glass with the chilled Prosecco and serve.

Pineapple Prosecco Martini

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce unflavored vodka

• 1 ounce Chambord

• 1 ounce pineapple juice

• Ice

• Chilled Prosecco for topping off

• Small piece of pineapple for garnish

Directions:

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, Chambord, and pineapple juice. Shake until combined and chilled.

2. Strain the mixture into a stemmed martini or margarita glass. Top the drink off with chilled Prosecco. Place the pineapple piece on a toothpick and add it to the cocktail. Serve immediately.

Prosecco Mojito

Ingredients:

• 1-1/2 ounces simple syrup*

• 10 fresh mint leaves, crushed

• Crushed ice

• 1-1/2 ounces white rum

• Juice from 1/2 a lime

• Chilled Prosecco

• Lime wedge for garnish

Directions:

1. In a tall glass, add the simple syrup and crushed mint leaves. Stir to combine very well.

2. Fill the glass with ice. Add the rum and lime juice. Top the rest of the glass with Prosecco. Stir with a long bar spoon. Garnish the rim with the lime wedge and serve.

*To make simple syrup: In a small saucepot, stir together 1 cup of sugar with 1 cup of water. Bring to a boil and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Allow the syrup to cool at room temperature. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Berry Prosecco Cocktails for a Party

Ingredients:

• 1-1/2 cups of cold mixed fresh berries (strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries)

• 2 fresh mint leaves

• 750ml bottle chilled Prosecco

• 6 berries for garnish

Directions:

1. Place the berries and mint in a food processor and blend. Into a pitcher, strain the berry juice through a sieve using the back of a spoon to press out the juice. Discard the fruit solids. Pour the bottle of cold Prosecco into the pitcher and stir to combine.

2. Pour the cocktails into 6 champagne flutes and garnish each with a fresh berry. Serve and enjoy.