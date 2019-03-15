Naturally Green Drinks to Sip on St. Patrick’s Day

Keep the green food coloring out of the glass this St. Paddy’s Day and go “au natural” in our annual celebration. Here is some naturally green drink recipes that tastes great with or without libations.

Spicy Tart Green Sipper

Ingredients

• celery

• sweet pear, chopped

• tart apple, chopped

• fresh cilantro chopped stems

• seeded favorite chile

• peeled lemon

• peeled lime

• Silver tequila

Directions

1. Place all the ingredients in a juicer and blend.

2. Add spirits and mix

3. Serve over ice with a sprig of parsley garnish.

Green Pucker Pleaser

Ingredients

• chopped sweet-tart apple

• coarsely chopped parsley leaves and stems

• stemmed chopped kale

• stemmed spinach

• peeled lemon

• Vodka

Directions

1. Alternating dry and wet ingredients, place apple of your choice, parsley, lemon, spinach, and kale in a juicer. The sweeter the apple, the sweeter the drink.

2. Serve over ice with parsley garnish.

Piddy Paddy Green Smoothie

Ingredients

• plain unsweetened almond milk

• fresh ginger root, peeled

• ground flax seeds

• pinch finely ground sea salt

• organic baby spinach

• peeled medium navel orange

• walnuts

• frozen mango chunks

• pitted Medjool date,(optional for extra sweetness)

• Triple sec

Directions

1. In order of the listed ingredients, add to blender, and mix until the mixture has a smooth and creamy texture.

2. Add triple sec after poured into a frosted glass.

3. Add orange slice garnish.

4. Serve with a paper straw.

St. Patrick Power-up Smoothie

Ingredients

• unsweetened almond milk

• frozen banana, peeled

• uncooked rolled oats

• kale washed, chopped, with ribs removed

• washed and chopped apple

• chia seeds

• real vanilla extract

• nut butter of choice

• ground cinnamon

• ice cubes

• Amaretto

Directions

1. In a blender, combine almond milk, banana, kale, and rolled oats.

2. Run until all the kale bits are liquefied. Add apple.

3. Puree until smooth again.

4. Add remaining ingredients and run until everything is well incorporated.

5. Serve and enjoy.

Green Honey Ginger Fizz

Ingredients

• honey

• matcha powder

• ginger kombucha

• lime cut into wedges

• fresh mint for garnish

• Vodka

Directions

1. Place the honey, matcha, and vodka into a cocktail shaker.

2. Shake until the matcha powder is dissolved (about 30 seconds).

3. Add ice to the cocktail shaker.

4. Shake another 30 seconds.

5. Add mixture to chilled glasses filled with ice.

6. Add juice from the lime wedge.

7. Add ginger kombucha until the glass is filled.

8. Serve with mint garnish.

St. Paddy’s Green Spicy BLT Bloody Mary

Ingredients

• green tomatoes wedges

• red wine vinegar

• parsley

• English cucumber chunks

• juiced

• Worcestershire sauce

• jalapeno pepper, quartered

• horseradish

• ice

• vodka

• Kosher salt

For Garnish

• romaine lettuce leaf hearts

• crispy bacon

• cherry tomatoes

• Lemon wedges

Directions

1. Place vinegar, lime juice, Worcestershire, jalapeno pepper, cucumber chunks, and tomato wedges into a blender.

2. Blend into a puree on high until the mixture is smooth.

3. Add horseradish and vodka to the mix.

4. Season with the salt.

5. Pour into glasses filled with ice.

6. Garnish using Romaine lettuce leaf hearts, bacon strips, cherry tomatoes, and lemon.