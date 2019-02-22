National Margarita Day is celebrated on February 22nd. This tequila-infused drink is popular with Americans all year-round: Did you know that Americans drink more that 1850,000 margaritas an hour? With statistics like that, it’s easy to see why the U.S. is the world’s largest tequila market. If you’re thinking about creating your own margarita here are 10 magnífico margarita recipes to get you started.

Classic ‘Rita Recipe

Ingredients

• Ice and more ice

• 1 oz. fresh lime juice

• 1oz. simple sugar syrup

• 1oz. orange liqueur

• 1oz. tequila

• Lime juice for the glasses

• Fresh limes for the glasses

• Margarita salt for the glasses

Instructions

1) Start by rubbing the lime around lip of the glass.

2) Next, pour some margarita salt into a shallow saucer.

3) Dip the lime-covered side of the glass into the salt.

4) Add ice. Pour the lime juice, simple sugar, orange liqueur, and tequila into a shaker and shake.

5) Pour the finished mixture over the ice. Garnish the side of the glass with lime wedges.

Blended Classic Margarita Recipe

Ingredients

• 2 c. ice

• 1oz. fresh lime juice

• 1oz. simple sugar syrup

• 1oz. orange liqueur

• 1oz. tequila

• Lime juice for the glasses

• Fresh limes for the glasses

• Margarita salt for the glasses

Instructions

1) Treat the glass with the lime juice and salt as you did in the previous step.

2) Add all of the ingredients to the blender, including the ice.

3) Blend until the margarita mix resembles a slushy.

4) Pour into the glass and garnish with fresh lime wedges.

Spicy Classic Margarita

Ingredients

• Ice to taste

• 1oz. orange liqueur

• 1 1/2 oz. Sauza Hornitos agave tequila

• A splash of spicy tequila to taste

• 1 1/4 oz. sweet & sour mix

• Sime powder

• Serrano pepper for the glass

• Fresh limes for the glasses

• Lime juice for the glasses

• Margarita salt for the glasses

• Paprika for the glass

Instructions

1) Treat the rim of the glass with lime juice, salt, and paprika.

2) Add ice to your glasses. Pour in the Sauza Hornitos tequila.

3) Add a splash of orange liqueur and a splash of spicy tequila to your shaker.

4) Then, pour in the sweet & sour mix.

5) Shake this up. Strain into the glass.

6) Garnish the glass with the Serrano Pepper and lime slices.

Jalapeño Basil Margarita

Ingredients

• 2 or 3 c. ice

• 1/4 c. basil

• 1/2 sliced jalapeño with seeds

• 1oz. orange liqueur

• 6oz. barrel-aged tequila

• 2 TBSP honey

• Lime juice for the glasses

• Fresh limes for the glasses

• Margarita salt for the glasses

Instructions

1) Muddle the basil and jalapeño together in a glass.

2) Pour in the tequila and allow it to sit in the fridge for at least a day.

3) Strain out the basil and jalapeño chunks using a strainer.

4) Pour the strained mixture, the orange liqueur, honey, lime juice, and ice into a blender and blend until the consistency is slushy.

5) Salt the rim of the glasses and pour the ‘rita mix into the glasses.

Frozen Coconut ‘Ritas

Ingredients

• 7 c. ice

• 1 10oz. can of thawed pina colada frozen concentrate mixer

• 10oz. tequila

• 5oz. pineapple juice

• Lime juice for the glasses

• Fresh pineapple slices for the glasses

• Margarita salt for the glasses

Instructions

1) Treat the rims of the glasses with the salt or for a sweeter ‘rita, substitute granulated sugar for the salt.

2) Add the margarita ingredients to the blender.

3) Pour the blended margarita into the glasses.

4) Garnish with pineapple slices.

Kiwi ’Ritas

Ingredients

• Kiwi-Flavored Simple Syrup

• 4 peeled kiwis

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 1/2 c. water

Instructions

1) Put the peeled kiwis into the food processor and puree them.

2) Add the water and the sugar to your saucepan.

3) Allow this mixture to boil. (Whisk this occasionally to allow the sugar to dissolve.) 4) Take it off the heat and let the sugar mixture cool.

5) Once it has cooled down, pour it into the food processor and blend.

6) Store in the fridge when you’re not using it. It’ll stay fresh for about a week.

Kiwi Rita Recipe

Ingredients

• Ice to taste

• 2oz. Grand Marnier

• 1 1/2oz. tequila

• 2oz. lime juice

• 2 1/2oz. kiwi-flavored simple syrup

• Fresh kiwis and sliced berries for the glasses

• Lime juice for the glasses

Instructions

1) Margarita salt for the glasses

2) Treat the rims of the glasses with salt or sugar if you want the drink to be sweeter.

3) Pour the ‘rita mix into a cocktail shaker and shake it up.

4) Add ice to your treated glass.

5) Pour the strained margarita mix over the ice.

6) Garnish with chunked kiwi fruits and berries on the top of the drink.

Pomegranate Margaritas

Ingredients

• Ice

• 2oz. tequila

• Splash of orange liqueur

• Splash of lime juice

• Splash of pomegranate liqueur

• 2 oz. sweet & sour mix

• Lime juice for the glasses

• Fresh limes and strawberries for the glasses

Margarita salt for the glasses

Instructions

1) Treat the rim of the glass with salt and lime juice.

2) Add ice cubes to your glass.

3) Add ice and the margarita ingredients to a shaker.

4) Shake the mixture up.

5) Strain into your glass.

6) Garnish with lime and strawberry slices.

Cranberry Margarita

Ingredients

• Ice

• 1 1/2 c. cranberry juice

• 3/4 c. fresh lime juice

• 3/4 c. tequila

• 1/2 c. orange liqueur

• Lime juice for the glasses

• Fresh limes and cranberries for the glasses

• Margarita salt for the glasses

Instructions

1) Salt the rim of the glass as before.

2) Add ice cubes to the glass.

3) Pour the cranberry juice, lime juice, tequila, and orange liqueur into a shaker.

4) Strain the margarita into the salt-rimmed glass.

5) Garnish with lime wedges on the rim and fresh cranberries on top.

Sweet Honey Margarita

Ingredients to Make Simple Syrup

• 1TBSP honey

• 1TBSP hot water

Instructions

1) Mix these two ingredients into a simple syrup and set aside.

Ingredients for Sweet Honey Margarita

• Ice to taste

• 2oz. 100% agave silver tequila

• 1oz. lime juice

• 2tsp. honey simple syrup

• Fresh limes for the glasses

• Lime juice for the glasses

• Coarse pink salt for the glasses

Instructions

1) Salt the rim of the glass.

2) Fill the salt-treated glass with ice.

3) Add the margarita ingredients to the glass and stir.

4) Garnish with lime wedges.

Mojito Margaritas

Ingredients for simple mint syrup

• 1/2 c. granulated sugar

• 1/2 c. water

• 10 fresh mint leaves

Instructions

1) Add these ingredients to your saucepan, cooking on medium heat until mixture begin to bubble.

2) Stir the simple syrup constantly to help dissolve the sugar.

3) Turn the heat down to low and allow it to cook for another 2 or 3 minutes.

4) Remove from the stove and allow it to cool for 20 minutes.

Mojito Margarita Recipe

Ingredients

• Ice to taste

• 2 1/2oz. simple syrup

• 1oz. orange liqueur

• 1 1/2oz. margarita mix

• 1oz. rum

• 3oz. lime juice

• 2oz. club soda

• Fresh lime wedges and mint leaves for the glasses

• Lime juice for the glasses

• Margarita salt and granulated sugar for the glasses

Instructions

1) Treat the rim of the glass with the salt and sugar mixture.

2) Drop some mint leaves and an ounce of the simple syrup to the bottom of the glass. 3) Muddle the mixture.

4) Drop ice cubes into the glass and then, pour in the tequila, orange liqueur, rum, and lime juice.

5) Add in the rest of the simple syrup and stir this up with a cocktail spoon.

6) Top the drink with mint leaves and garnish the side of the glass with lime wedges.