Ideas for Fall Pumpkin Treats

Something magical happens when fall rolls around; a simple, rustic beauty comes from nature. People put out their festive decorations welcoming the harvest as tradition has done for millennia. Comfort foods warm you from the inside out. The kitchen is no longer sweltering from the summer heat and the oven chases the chills from the home. Pumpkin is just one staple scent and flavor of fall. You can satisfy your taste for seasonal pumpkin treats with this wide variety of shareable dessert ideas.

Down East Maine Pumpkin Bread

Spicy and moist, this delectable quick bread is quick and easy to mix up. It is perfect to slice and eat for breakfast or wrap up a loaf and gift to a neighbor.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies with Cream-Cheese Filling

Reminiscent of times past in grandma’s kitchen, these pumpkin cookies are light and fluffy. The filling is a delectable cream cheese frosting that perfectly accentuates the spicy flavor.

Pumpkin Doughnut Drops

An ideal weekend breakfast that has the seasonal flavors that pop up at all the local donut shops. Recreate the goodness at home with this kid-favorite.

Pumpkin Pie Cinnamon Buns with Caramel Cream Cheese Frosting

The classic cinnamon rolls gets a fall spin with pumpkin, ginger, and cranberries. Caramel frosting finishes of the decadent flavor profile.

Pumpkin Cobbler

Cool temperatures are the perfect time for a warm dessert. Top this spiced pumpkin cobbler with vanilla ice cream for an ideal contrast of hot and cold.

Pumpkin Yogurt Bites

The ideal handheld healthy pumpkin snack is made with yogurt, spices, gingersnap, and butterscotch. It’s a dessert for when you want to indulge but not blow your diet.

Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake

Chewy flavorful crust topped with creamy pumpkin cake is the solution for serving a crowd. Top of this rich cake with a bit of homemade whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Homemade Pumpkin Ice Cream

It doesn’t have to be 80 degrees to enjoy a cool treat. There’s no need for an ice cream maker with this healthy yogurt-based recipe. All you need is a blender and a freezer.

Pumpkin Swirl Brownies

Classic chocolate brownies are turned into a future fall favorite with the addition of a spiced pumpkin swirl and topping of chocolate chips. They look impressive and taste just as good.

Pumpkin Mochi

The Japanese inspired pumpkin treat mochi has a dense texture and light pumpkin flavor. Cut it into bars for an easy snack.

Pumpkin Spice Fudge

Homemade candy never disappoints. Pecans and white chocolate chips add texture to this confection. You can use a cookie cutter to create festive shapes and then gift it to family and friends.

Deluxe Pumpkin Blueberry Muffins

Start the morning off right with this healthy breakfast option. The fresh burst of the blueberries offers a surprising contrast with the velvety pumpkin for a taste and texture sensation. A streusel topping finishes it off because everyone knows that muffins tops are the best part.

Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Pancake Rolls

Perfect for breakfast or brunch, these thin pancakes are handheld and portable. The preparation time is quick and might be just the recipe for a busy morning.

Easy Pumpkin Patties

Parent’s love the no-bake aspect the kids love how these adorable treats look just like miniature pumpkins. They are a shareable snack with a wow factor with kids and adults.

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Applesauce

You don’t have to babysit this recipe. Let the slow cooker do all the work while you take all the credit for a healthy and flavorful dish.

Praline Pumpkin Pecan Pie

The best of two famous fall pies are combined into one masterpiece worthy of guests and special occasions. It starts with a gingersnap crust then a layer of pumpkin and a top layer of pecan. The three different flavor profiles combine into a slice of heaven.

Pumpkin Cranberry Cookies

Soft and chewy pumpkin cookies get a burst of tart flavor from fresh or frozen cranberries. These cookies come together quickly and will be devoured quickly.

Chocolate Pumpkin Cake

The rich chocolate flavors combine with pumpkin spice for a flavorful dessert. There are two layers with adorable rosettes of cream cheese frosting inside and matching rosettes on top. It is both easy to makes and a stunning showstopper.

Pumpkin is one of those amazingly versatile ingredients that you can do almost anything with. Pies, cakes, cookies, bars, bread, and ice cream are made better with a bit of pumpkin. You can get your apron dirty and warm up the kitchen while letting the spicy scents waft out of the oven. Family, friends, and neighbors all will appreciate your pumpkin treats as they debut at picnics, gatherings, cookouts, and parties.