Tis the season for everything gingerbread! Enjoy this delicious coffee recipe from Starbucks! Find more inspiration and other holiday-worthy recipes at athome.starbucks.com.

Iced Gingerbread Caramel Coffee

Prep time: 3 minutes

Yield: 16 ounces

Drink:

1 cup ice

4 tablespoons Starbucks Gingerbread Naturally Flavored Ground Coffee for double strength

6 ounces water

1 ounce Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Flavored Creamer

Toppings:

whipped cream

homemade or store-bought caramel sauce

1 pinch nutmeg

Place ice in 16-ounce glass.

Brew gingerbread coffee with water and pour into glass.

Add caramel creamer. Stir.

Top with whipped cream, drizzle of caramel sauce and nutmeg.

Enjoy!