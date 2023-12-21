Tis the season for everything gingerbread! Enjoy this delicious coffee recipe from Starbucks! Find more inspiration and other holiday-worthy recipes at athome.starbucks.com.
Iced Gingerbread Caramel Coffee
Prep time: 3 minutes
Yield: 16 ounces
Drink:
1 cup ice
4 tablespoons Starbucks Gingerbread Naturally Flavored Ground Coffee for double strength
6 ounces water
1 ounce Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Flavored Creamer
Toppings:
whipped cream
homemade or store-bought caramel sauce
1 pinch nutmeg
Place ice in 16-ounce glass.
Brew gingerbread coffee with water and pour into glass.
Add caramel creamer. Stir.
Top with whipped cream, drizzle of caramel sauce and nutmeg.
Enjoy!