Iced Gingerbread Caramel Coffee

Tis the season for everything gingerbread! Enjoy this delicious coffee recipe from Starbucks! Find more inspiration and other holiday-worthy recipes at athome.starbucks.com.

Prep time: 3 minutes
Yield: 16 ounces

Drink:
1 cup ice
4 tablespoons Starbucks Gingerbread Naturally Flavored Ground Coffee for double strength
6 ounces water
1 ounce Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Flavored Creamer

Toppings:
whipped cream
homemade or store-bought caramel sauce
1 pinch nutmeg

Place ice in 16-ounce glass.

Brew gingerbread coffee with water and pour into glass.

Add caramel creamer. Stir.

Top with whipped cream, drizzle of caramel sauce and nutmeg.

Enjoy!

