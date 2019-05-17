It’s National Pizza Party day! Gather your friends and family for a fun homemade pizza party. Follow the tips below on how to plan the perfect pizza party.

Dough

You can make traditional dough or you can purchase dough from a grocery store or market. Choose whatever you prepare and start rolling out the dough.

Cheese

Use mozzarella cheese or anytime blend of cheese that you enjoy. If any of your guests are lactose intolerant, make a pie with no cheese or vegan cheese.

Sauce

Purchase a canned sauce from your local grocery store, make your own sauce, or buy sauce from your local pizzeria or Italian restaurant. If you decide to make your own, there are plenty of recipes available online. If you want to try something new, barbecue sauce or ranch dressing are tasty choices.

Toppings

Toppings are the final touch to any homemade pizza and there are no limits to what can choose. If your family members are all meat lovers, consider using sausage, pepperoni, chicken, or beef as potential toppings. Vegetarian families can use a variety of veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, garlic and onions. Whether it’s veggies, pineapple or meat toppings, your pizza will be complete with whatever you choose.

DIY Pies

Instead of making the pizza yourself, clear plenty of space for everyone to assemble their pies. Put the ingredients in separate bowls so your guests can select the toppings that they want.

Drinks

Make sure to purchase a variety of beverages including, soda, juice, lemonade, iced tea and water. If you have adults over, a beer always goes great with a slice of pizza.

Have a fun pizza party hanging out with friends and family while enjoying a good meal on National Pizza Day!