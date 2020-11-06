How to Create Your Own Nacho Bar

A nacho bar is a fun idea to have if you’re planning on hosting a game day at your home, a birthday party, or any other special event, such as a holiday celebration. This kind of bar is easy to set up and can be customized depending on how many people you’re going to serve and the types of foods that your guests enjoy. When building your nacho bar, you can include healthy toppings along with a few sweet and savory options so that there is a variety for every taste.

Setting Up Your Bar

When you’re setting up your nacho bar, choose an area of your kitchen or dining room with an open space. A long counter or a dining table is the best option so that you can spread all of the ingredients out as well as the bowls, plates, and utensils that will be used for the nachos and toppings. Each topping should be in its own container to make it easier for guests to get what they want. If you plan on having a large number of people in your home, then consider two containers for each topping. Small crock pots or other types of warmers are an option to consider if you want to keep meats or cheese warm throughout the event.

Your slow cookers should be arranged first since they will be larger than the other containers and will likely contain items that will need to be prepared ahead of time. Items that you can put in the slow cooker include seasoned beef or chicken, cheese sauce, black beans, and salsa. The other toppings can be arranged on the table in a row or in a circular design with a few toppings on one end of the table and a few on the other side. Plain nachos can sit in the center of the table with the plates, bowls, and eating utensils.

Topping Ideas

Some of toppings that you can have for your guests to enjoy include lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, and jalapenos. Try to find out what your guests enjoy eating so that you can offer toppings that they will like instead of only things that you will eat. You also want to offer a few condiments that can be put on top of the nacho ingredients, such as sour cream, queso, and hot sauce.

Tablecloth & Decorations

Find a tablecloth and decorations for your nacho bar that match the event. If you’re hosting a party so that friends can watch a football game or sporting event on television, then try to find decorations with designs that match the sport. You can often find holiday decorations at retail stores that aren’t expensive if you’re hosting a holiday party. Sectioned appetizer trays are good to have on hand so that you can put small amounts of each topping on one plate while still keeping them divided. Make sure you check your toppings and the items that are in the slow cookers to ensure that everything stays full for the duration of your event.