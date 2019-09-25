Lobster is a dish that is usually reserved for a special occasion, but let’s think outside that box. Why not go beyond eating a boiled tail and claws dipped in drawn butter with lemon. Here are some easy to make lobster recipes that offer imagination with outstanding taste.
Smoked Mayo & Lobster BLT
Ingredients
Lobster tails
Olive oil
Unsalted butter
Minced garlic clove
Sliced tomato
Butter lettuce
Cooked bacon
Texas bread, toasted
Homemade Smokey Mayo
Mayonnaise
Dijon mustard
Honey
Smoked paprika
Directions
Prep: Combine Smoky Mayo ingredients, place into a lidded container, and chill.
1. Remove the lobster meat from the tail shell.
2. Gently dry the meat using a paper towel.
3. Over medium heat, add butter and olive oil to a skillet.
4. Add the minced garlic to the skillet once the butter is melted.
5. Place lobster in the heated skillet and toss to coat with the heated mixture.
6. Cook until the meat turns opaque with bright red color – usually 4-5 minutes.
7. Toast the bread slices.
8. Spread both slices of toast with the mayonnaise.
9. Layer one slice with lettuce, bacon strips, and lobster tails.
10. Top with the other piece of toast and serve.
Backyard Grilled Lobster Tails
Ingredients
Melted butter
Lemon juice
Lemon zest
Freshly chopped chives
Freshly chopped parsley
Minced garlic
Sea salt
Lobster tails
Olive oil
Black pepper
Crushed red pepper flakes
Lemon wedges
Directions
1. Preheat the grill to medium heat.
2. Using a small mixing bowl, blend the lemon juice, zest, chives, parsley, butter, salt, and minced garlic.
3. Cut the top of the back of the lobster shell with kitchen shears and pull open.
4. Cut lengthwise halfway through the meat with a sharp knife.
5. Thread a soaked wooden skewer lengthwise through the meat to prevent curling.
6. Cover the entire tail with oil, salt, and pepper.
7. Begin grilling with the flesh side facing the heat until there is light charring occurs. (About 5-6 minutes)
8. Flip and cook about 5 minutes.
9. Remove and garnish tail with red pepper flakes and lemon.
Seaside Mac And Cheese
Ingredients
Cavatappi pasta
Butter
All-purpose flour
Whole milk
Nutmeg
Sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Shredded white cheddar
Shredded Fontina
Freshly grated Parmesan
Cooked lobster, roughly chopped
Breadcrumbs
Olive oil
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375°.
2. Boil the cavatappi (al dente) in salted water.
3. Drain and allow to rest.
4. Over medium heat, melt butter using a large saucepan. Sprinkle the flour into the pan and cook until lightly colored.
5. Add milk, salt, nutmeg, and pepper and combine completely.
6. Slowly simmer until thickened
7. When ready, remove and add Fontina, cheddar, and Parmesan, Stir until smooth.
8. Add lobster and pasta and pour into a baking dish.
9. Combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan salt, pepper with oil and add to the top of the pasta mixture.
10. Bake about 25 minutes
Lobster Po-Boys
Ingredients
Cooked diced lobster
Mayonnaise
Finely chopped celery
Sea salt and black pepper
Hoagie rolls
Melted unsalted butter
Boston lettuce
Lemon juice
Directions
1. In a bowl, blend the mayo, celery, salt, pepper, and lobster.
2. Butter the inside of the buns and toast lightly.
3. Place some lettuce leaves inside the bun and add lobster mixture. Drizzle with lemon juice.
4. Serve
Summer Lobster Salad
Ingredients
Mayonnaise
Finely diced celery
Lemon juice
Finely chopped chives
Sea salt
Steamed cubed lobster tails
Butterhead lettuce
Sliced avocado
Lemon wedges
Directions
1. Using a bowl, mix mayo, lemon juice, chives, salt, and celery. Add the lobster cubes.
2. On a platter. layout the lettuce to make a bed. Place the lobster mixture on the lettuce.
3. Garnish the salad with avocado wedges, chopped chives, and lemon juice.
Lobster Hash
Ingredients
Red potatoes
Sweet Onion
Olive oil
Chopped Flat-leaf parsley
Chopped cooked lobster
Lobster legs
Salt and pepper
Poached or Fried Egg
Directions
1. Saute the chopped onion in the olive oil until soft over low heat in a skillet.
2. Chop the potatoes unpeeled into very small cubes.
3. Saute in olive oil until lightly brown. Adding the lobster legs to the potatoes will give a deeper lobster flavor.
4. Remove the potatoes to drain on a paper towel and discard the legs.
5. In a bowl, blend lobster, potatoes, and parsley.
6. Salt to taste.
7. Reheat to crisp the hash.
8. Serve in a bowl topped with the cooked egg.
Quick Lobster French Bread Pizza
Ingredients
French Bread Loaf
Marinara Sauce
Cubed Cooked Lobster
Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Chopped Fresh Spinach
Minced Garlic
A dried Italian seasoning mixture
Directions
1. Cut open french bread loaf lengthwise. Toast lightly to form a crust.
2. Spread a light coating of Marinara sauce over the toasted surface. Add bits of minced garlic.
3. Sprinkle the chopped spinach and cubed cooked lobster onto the sauce.
4. Cover with shredded cheese and sprinkle with the dried seasoning.
5. Bake in oven set at 375F until cheese has melted and begun to brown.
6. Slice and serve.
Lobster Popcorn Snack
Ingredients
Lobster tail
Melted butter
Popped popcorn
Sea Salt
Truffle oil or truffle flavored olive oil
Parsley
Directions
1. Steam the lobster tail until cooked – about 10 minutes
2. Pop popcorn on top of the stove in unflavored oil.
3. Drizzle the popcorn with the truffle oil and salt.
4. With shears or sharp knife, cut the lobster tail in half, down the length.
5. Drizzle with butter and garnish with the parsley.
6. Serve side by side on a dish warm.
Lobster and Gouda Cheese Sliders
Ingredients
Sweet Hawaiian style slider buns
Sliced Gouda cheese
Tzatziki sauce
Cooked and shredded lobster meat
Directions
1. Mix the shredded lobster with the tzatziki sauce in a bowl
2. Open and lightly toast slider buns with a slice of Gouda cheese on one half of each bun. Remove when the cheese has softened.
3. Add the lobster mixture on top of softened cheese.
4 Cover with bun top and serve warm.
Lobster Dip
Ingredients
Cooked lobster claw and tail- shredded
Softened cream cheese
Paprika powder
Sour cream
Chopped parsley
Sea salt
Lemon juice
Mini bagels
Directions
1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl except the bread.
2. Warm slightly in the microwave.
3. Serve warm on half a mini bagel.
Give some of these easy to make lobster recipes a try the next time you might be feeling like you want to try something new! We guarantee you won’t be disappointed.