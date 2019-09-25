Lobster is a dish that is usually reserved for a special occasion, but let’s think outside that box. Why not go beyond eating a boiled tail and claws dipped in drawn butter with lemon. Here are some easy to make lobster recipes that offer imagination with outstanding taste.

Smoked Mayo & Lobster BLT

Ingredients

Lobster tails

Olive oil

Unsalted butter

Minced garlic clove

Sliced tomato

Butter lettuce

Cooked bacon

Texas bread, toasted

Homemade Smokey Mayo

Mayonnaise

Dijon mustard

Honey

Smoked paprika

Directions

Prep: Combine Smoky Mayo ingredients, place into a lidded container, and chill.

1. Remove the lobster meat from the tail shell.

2. Gently dry the meat using a paper towel.

3. Over medium heat, add butter and olive oil to a skillet.

4. Add the minced garlic to the skillet once the butter is melted.

5. Place lobster in the heated skillet and toss to coat with the heated mixture.

6. Cook until the meat turns opaque with bright red color – usually 4-5 minutes.

7. Toast the bread slices.

8. Spread both slices of toast with the mayonnaise.

9. Layer one slice with lettuce, bacon strips, and lobster tails.

10. Top with the other piece of toast and serve.

Backyard Grilled Lobster Tails

Ingredients

Melted butter

Lemon juice

Lemon zest

Freshly chopped chives

Freshly chopped parsley

Minced garlic

Sea salt

Lobster tails

Olive oil

Black pepper

Crushed red pepper flakes

Lemon wedges

Directions

1. Preheat the grill to medium heat.

2. Using a small mixing bowl, blend the lemon juice, zest, chives, parsley, butter, salt, and minced garlic.

3. Cut the top of the back of the lobster shell with kitchen shears and pull open.

4. Cut lengthwise halfway through the meat with a sharp knife.

5. Thread a soaked wooden skewer lengthwise through the meat to prevent curling.

6. Cover the entire tail with oil, salt, and pepper.

7. Begin grilling with the flesh side facing the heat until there is light charring occurs. (About 5-6 minutes)

8. Flip and cook about 5 minutes.

9. Remove and garnish tail with red pepper flakes and lemon.

Seaside Mac And Cheese

Ingredients

Cavatappi pasta

Butter

All-purpose flour

Whole milk

Nutmeg

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Shredded white cheddar

Shredded Fontina

Freshly grated Parmesan

Cooked lobster, roughly chopped

Breadcrumbs

Olive oil

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375°.

2. Boil the cavatappi (al dente) in salted water.

3. Drain and allow to rest.

4. Over medium heat, melt butter using a large saucepan. Sprinkle the flour into the pan and cook until lightly colored.

5. Add milk, salt, nutmeg, and pepper and combine completely.

6. Slowly simmer until thickened

7. When ready, remove and add Fontina, cheddar, and Parmesan, Stir until smooth.

8. Add lobster and pasta and pour into a baking dish.

9. Combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan salt, pepper with oil and add to the top of the pasta mixture.

10. Bake about 25 minutes

Lobster Po-Boys

Ingredients

Cooked diced lobster

Mayonnaise

Finely chopped celery

Sea salt and black pepper

Hoagie rolls

Melted unsalted butter

Boston lettuce

Lemon juice

Directions

1. In a bowl, blend the mayo, celery, salt, pepper, and lobster.

2. Butter the inside of the buns and toast lightly.

3. Place some lettuce leaves inside the bun and add lobster mixture. Drizzle with lemon juice.

4. Serve

Summer Lobster Salad

Ingredients

Mayonnaise

Finely diced celery

Lemon juice

Finely chopped chives

Sea salt

Steamed cubed lobster tails

Butterhead lettuce

Sliced avocado

Lemon wedges

Directions

1. Using a bowl, mix mayo, lemon juice, chives, salt, and celery. Add the lobster cubes.

2. On a platter. layout the lettuce to make a bed. Place the lobster mixture on the lettuce.

3. Garnish the salad with avocado wedges, chopped chives, and lemon juice.

Lobster Hash

Ingredients

Red potatoes

Sweet Onion

Olive oil

Chopped Flat-leaf parsley

Chopped cooked lobster

Lobster legs

Salt and pepper

Poached or Fried Egg

Directions

1. Saute the chopped onion in the olive oil until soft over low heat in a skillet.

2. Chop the potatoes unpeeled into very small cubes.

3. Saute in olive oil until lightly brown. Adding the lobster legs to the potatoes will give a deeper lobster flavor.

4. Remove the potatoes to drain on a paper towel and discard the legs.

5. In a bowl, blend lobster, potatoes, and parsley.

6. Salt to taste.

7. Reheat to crisp the hash.

8. Serve in a bowl topped with the cooked egg.

Quick Lobster French Bread Pizza

Ingredients

French Bread Loaf

Marinara Sauce

Cubed Cooked Lobster

Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Chopped Fresh Spinach

Minced Garlic

A dried Italian seasoning mixture

Directions

1. Cut open french bread loaf lengthwise. Toast lightly to form a crust.

2. Spread a light coating of Marinara sauce over the toasted surface. Add bits of minced garlic.

3. Sprinkle the chopped spinach and cubed cooked lobster onto the sauce.

4. Cover with shredded cheese and sprinkle with the dried seasoning.

5. Bake in oven set at 375F until cheese has melted and begun to brown.

6. Slice and serve.

Lobster Popcorn Snack

Ingredients

Lobster tail

Melted butter

Popped popcorn

Sea Salt

Truffle oil or truffle flavored olive oil

Parsley

Directions

1. Steam the lobster tail until cooked – about 10 minutes

2. Pop popcorn on top of the stove in unflavored oil.

3. Drizzle the popcorn with the truffle oil and salt.

4. With shears or sharp knife, cut the lobster tail in half, down the length.

5. Drizzle with butter and garnish with the parsley.

6. Serve side by side on a dish warm.

Lobster and Gouda Cheese Sliders

Ingredients

Sweet Hawaiian style slider buns

Sliced Gouda cheese

Tzatziki sauce

Cooked and shredded lobster meat

Directions

1. Mix the shredded lobster with the tzatziki sauce in a bowl

2. Open and lightly toast slider buns with a slice of Gouda cheese on one half of each bun. Remove when the cheese has softened.

3. Add the lobster mixture on top of softened cheese.

4 Cover with bun top and serve warm.

Lobster Dip

Ingredients

Cooked lobster claw and tail- shredded

Softened cream cheese

Paprika powder

Sour cream

Chopped parsley

Sea salt

Lemon juice

Mini bagels

Directions

1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl except the bread.

2. Warm slightly in the microwave.

3. Serve warm on half a mini bagel.

Give some of these easy to make lobster recipes a try the next time you might be feeling like you want to try something new! We guarantee you won’t be disappointed.