Looking for a ooey, gooey, oh-so-sweet delectable treat? Marshmallows provide just the flavor you need to add that extra sweetness to any food. As sugars in the white fluffy treat caramelize, the flavor really comes out, making them even sweeter and more delicious. Here are some delicious dessert recipes using roasted marshmallows.

Add Them to Your Cocoa

Marshmallows aren’t strangers to hot chocolate. But, have you ever roasted them before adding them to your drink? If you don’t have an open fire, you can still roast them to perfection. You can put them on a baking sheet and roast them in the oven, under the broiler. Just make sure to keep a close eye on them and don’t forget to flip them to get both sides nice and brown. If you want even more flavor, consider adding cinnamon, peanut butter, or sprinkles.

Make a Dip

Rather than a messy sandwich make your s’mores into a dip for a fun treat that you can even trust to serve in your home.

Ingredients:

• 15 large marshmallows, cut in two

• 1/2 tablespoon of butter

• 1 1/2 cups of semisweet chocolate chips

• Graham crackers, broken into serving sizes

Instructions:

1) Melt butter in the bottom of a skillet and slowly add chocolate chips, making sure not to burn.

2) Add the marshmallows and allow to heat until the marshmallows brown.

3) Serve warm with graham cracker squares and enjoy!

Add S’mores to Your Ice Cream

Try adding s’more ingredients to your ice cream. It’s best to use vanilla if you want to really bring out the s’more flavor. If you’re feeding the family, use a whole container of ice cream.

Instructions

1) Add in a cup of crushed graham crackers and a cup of chocolate chips.

2) Add a dozen roasted marshmallows.

3) Add the mixture to a waffle cone for a little added flavor and crunch.

Test Out Rocky Road Candy

It’s all the deliciousness of the ice cream packed into a treat.

Ingredients:

• 1 package of semisweet chocolate chips

• 1/8 cup of butter

• 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

• 2 1/2 cups of dry roasted peanuts

• 16-ounce package of miniature marshmallows

Instructions:

1) Roast the marshmallows.

2) Microwave the butter and chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and stir in the additional ingredients, including the marshmallows.

3) Press the mixture into a 9 x 13 inch pan, lined with wax paper.

4) Chill for approximately two hours, or until firm.

Add Roasted Marshmallows to Your Popcorn

This is a simple and sweet treat for any movie night.

Ingredients:

• 1 bag of popcorn

• 8 large marshmallows

• 1/4 cup of butter

• 1/2 cup of brown sugar

Instructions:

1) Start by popping your popcorn.

2) Add marshmallows, butter, and brown sugar to a separate bowl and melt in the microwave.

3) Pour over the popcorn and mix evenly.

Enjoy a Side of Sweet Potato Fries

Add roasted marshmallows to a fresh, warm batch of sweet potato fries for a delicious treat. There are lots of flavors you can add, if you prefer. Try a caramel dip. Top with bits of warm bacon. Sprinkle with brown sugar. You’ll never say fries are just for hamburgers again.

Make Your Own Oatmeal Cream Pies

This treat can be a simple or elaborate as you’d like, depending if you want to whip up your own cookies. You can also pick up a batch of cookies freshly made from the bakery to make this a quick snack. If you’re cooking them yourself, it’s best to have your cookies all ready, but still fresh, as you brown up some marshmallows. Usually two large marshmallows works best for a well-stuffed cookie sandwich. Don’t forget to serve warm with a fresh glass of milk.

This little treat works well with any bakery favorite. Try a chocolate chip or snickerdoodle cookie sandwich. You can also add marshmallows to brownies for a fun treat. Rather than a giant double-decker brownie tower, simply halve the brownies, insert the marshmallows, and put back together. This should give them a tempting, gooey middle.

Turn Toasted Marshmallows into a Shot Glass

Turning marshmallows into shot glasses are fun, festive, and, of course, delicious. Be sure to buy jumbo marshmallows to have the space you need. Using a fork or skewer, roast the marshmallow over one of your burners. When you they are crispy and golden brown, slide out the fork. The center will drop as the marshmallow cools making the perfect miniature glass. Fill with your favorite sweet liquor and serve.

Let Marshmallows Stand Alone with Fun Toppings

For a new twist on your next camping trip roast marshmallows and then top with a variety of sweet and salty toppings. Have separate bowls of warm chocolate and caramel to use to apply the toppings. Then, set up separate bowls of fun additions such as crushed pretzels, chopped nuts, sprinkles, shaved coconut, cinnamon, and more.

Marshmallows are already a sweet dessert topping, but roasting them truly make them delicious and make your desserts unforgettable. Branch out to truly see just how amazing this fluffy food can be.