Creative Ways to Use Waffles

There are lots of ways to make waffles an unbeatable breakfast. You can smother them with butter and warm maple syrup. You can top them with powdered sugar and berries. Or, you can even load them up with peanut butter and fudge. However, there are even more options for waffles outside the breakfast norm.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken and waffles is usually covered with maple syrup, although can be made with a variety of spices and toppings. If you like spicy, hot sauce is a great addition to add to the chicken before you cover it in syrup. Just make sure you have a good crispy waffle to start.

Waffle Cones

While a traditional waffle won’t hold up to dripping, melting ice cream, but can still give you the flavor you love. After toasting your waffle to give it a little crunch, cut it up into quarter-sized pieces and layer it along the bottom of your bowl. Then, add a few scoops of ice cream and your favorite toppings. Or, if you want, you can sandwich a scoop of ice cream between two waffles for a tempting ice cream sandwich.

Nachos with Waffles

Okay, nachos don’t really need an improvement, but waffles are a fun addition to try. These can be served with your waffle being one solid base, then pulled apart or sliced to eat. Or, you can opt to make waffle fries for smaller pieces to start. Top with traditional nacho favorites: cheese, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, hot sauce, salsa, jalapenos, onions, whatever your preferences may be. Make sure your waffle is good and crispy before starting so it doesn’t get too soggy while you’re eating.

Waffle Bread Pudding

Turn your waffles into bread pudding. This delicious dessert calls for leftover waffles, so you don’t have to throw anything out. After covering them with a sugary goodness of cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, butter, and more, they bake for 45 minutes. Try out your favorite recipe and see for yourself. You may just start having leftovers on purpose.

Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

Chances are you’re no stranger to a breakfast sandwich. Bread, croissants, bagels, English muffins… The list of breakfast breads goes on and on. But, have you ever tried using waffles? Waffles add a unique flavor to a breakfast sandwich that gives it a good twist. Plus, you can never run out of combinations to try. Use scrambled eggs or fried. Try bacon or sausage. Plus, of course, top with cheese. It’s a quick fix for a delicious breakfast.

Waffle Kabob

Waffle kabobs are a fun treat for anyone. Use skewers to secure waffles and add your favorite fruits to create a variety of kabobs. Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries are a good starting point. Make a few dipping sauces to really kick up the flavor. Melted chocolate, maple syrup, and yogurt dips are all good to try. Sprinkle with a little cinnamon or sugar for an even sweeter treat.

Waffle Pizza

Pizza waffles are not only delicious; they’re a great budget-friendly dinner for the family. To prepare your waffle pizza, first get all of the pizza toppings you love. If you’re using vegetables or something containing water, be sure to cook them on the stove beforehand. When ready, secure all of your toppings inside your dough and seal on all sides. Then, brown in your waffle maker. You’ll be left with a cheesy, delicious waffle packed with flavor.

Waffles S’mores

Transform your waffles into an international campfire treat, s’mores! Fill the waffle with the traditional s’more ingredients and brown in your waffle maker. It’s easier to substitute a chocolate bar with chocolate chips for melting purposes. Enjoy gooey goodness of these waffle s’mores.

Waffle Taco

Turn your waffle into a taco shell. Cook your waffle to a golden-brown perfection. Then, fold along the middle, until both sides are almost touching, without breaking. Fill them with cheesy scrambled eggs and sausage and cover them with cream cheese, diced fruit, and top with maple syrup.

Cornbread Waffles and Chili

Cornbread waffles are a great addition to plenty of meals, especially chili. After making a delicious cornbread waffle. Simply top with chili, shredded cheese, and a dollop of sour cream, if you prefer. It’s a fun take on waffles, plus an interesting take on chili. It will definitely become a wintertime favorite.

Waffle Desserts

We already make waffles sweet, so why not make them a treat? Consider adding brownie batter to your waffle maker for a delicious dessert. You can top the finished product with ice cream, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, caramel, whatever you prefer. Consider some colorful sprinkles and a cherry on top for a beautiful presentation. These make a great after-dinner treat that anyone is bound to enjoy.

Don’t let waffles put you in a rut. There are so many ways to put an interesting treat on the popular breakfast staple. Enjoy them for lunch, dinner, or dessert too. You’ll never get bored with waffles again.