Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

There’s nothing like the warm, gooey goodness of a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie, and today, we’re celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in the sweetest way possible!

The Perfect Recipe

Here’s a quick and easy recipe to whip up a batch of these classic treats:

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons hot water

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Cream together the butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth.

Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla.

Dissolve baking soda in hot water and add to the batter along with salt.

Stir in flour, chocolate chips, and nuts.

Drop by large spoonfuls onto ungreased pans.

Bake for about 10 minutes or until edges are nicely browned.

A Sweet Treat to Enjoy

Take a moment to indulge in the simple pleasure of a homemade chocolate chip cookie. Whether you’re sharing them with loved ones or savoring them all to yourself, these cookies are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Enjoy the sweet moments and treat yourself to the best in homemade baking.