Peanuts are nutritious and can enhance the taste and texture of recipes whether they are sweet or savory. Rich in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, peanuts have many health benefits, and according to studies, they may help you live longer. Here are some of the best recipes using peanuts for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and dessert.

Peanut-Banana Pancakes



Adding peanut butter, peanuts, and bananas to your morning pancakes will add protein and flavor.

Ingredients

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 2 tbsp sugar

• ½ tsp salt

• 2 tsp baking powder

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 1 egg

• 1 mashed ripe banana

• 2 tbsp smooth peanut butter

• ¼ cup coarsely chopped peanuts

• 1 sliced banana

• butter for frying

1. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.

2. Beat the buttermilk and egg together and add to the flour mixture.

3. Mix well. Stir in the mashed banana and the peanut butter.

4. Heat the butter in a large skillet or cast iron pan over medium heat until melted.

5. Add 1-2 tbsp pancake batter to form pancakes. Once they start to bubble, flip them and cook until golden brown.

6. Serve topped with sliced bananas and chopped peanuts.

Carrot, Zucchini, and Peanut Muffins



For a hearty breakfast that will give you energy to get through the day, give these muffins a try. The combination of flavors of carrots, zucchini and peanuts makes them a delicious way to start your day.

Ingredients

• 2 cups flour

• 2 tsp baking powder

• 2 tbsp sugar

• ½ tsp salt

• ¼ cup chopped peanuts

• ½ cup grated carrots

• ½ cup grated zucchini

• 1 tbsp orange juice

• 1 cup milk

• 1 egg

1. Preheat oven to 400F. Line 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners.

2. Mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.

3. Mix egg, milk, and orange juice in a small bowl. Add egg mixture to flour mixture and stir until incorporated.

4. Stir in grated carrots, zucchini, and chopped peanuts.

5. Pour batter into prepared muffin pan cups.

6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

7. Cool on a cooling rack and serve warm with desired toppings.

Summer Slaw with Peanuts



Adding peanuts to your summer slaw will make it into a satisfying lunch or a great side dish at your next cookout.

Ingredients

• 1 head of green cabbage, shredded

• 2 carrots, grated

• ½ red onion, finely chopped

• 1 tsp sugar

• ¼ cup rice vinegar

• 1 tsp sesame oil

• 1 tbsp peanut oil

• ½ cup chopped peanuts

• salt and pepper to taste

1. Combine cabbage, carrots, and onion in a large bowl.

2. In a separate bowl, combine oils, vinegar, and sugar.

3. Mix together, add salt and pepper to taste, and chill in refrigerator. Just before serving, stir in chopped peanuts.

Peanut-Curry Dip for Veggies



Are you looking for new ideas for spicy dips to serve with your favorite veggies? Serve this dip with some broccoli florets, carrot sticks, and celery for a healthy snack or appetizer.

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 2 cloves garlic, crushed

• 3/4 cup chopped peanuts

• ¼ cup coconut milk

• 1 tbsp curry powder

• ¼ tsp salt

• 1 tsp sugar

• 1 tsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp chopped cilantro

1. Combine all ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Serve with cut up veggies of your choice.

Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Peanuts



This soup is a wonderful starter for a fall dinner or it can be served by itself for lunch or a light supper.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 1 yellow onion

• 1 carrot

• 2 cups peeled and cubed pumpkin or canned pumpkin

• 4 cups vegetable or chicken stock

• ½ cup heavy cream

• ½ cup chopped peanuts

1. Heat olive oil in a heavy soup pot over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, and pumpkin (if using fresh pumpkin) and stir. Cook for 8-10 minutes.

2. Add stock and bring to a boil. Simmer for 20 minutes or until vegetables are fully cooked.

3. Allow to cool slightly. If you are using canned pumpkin, add it now. Use a hand blender to puree the mixture until smooth, or use a blender and puree in batches.

4. Reheat the soup gently over medium-low heat. Add cream and peanuts and continue heating stirring constantly. Serve warm or chilled.

Pad Thai



This classic Thai noodle dish is gluten free and full of flavor. It can be made with meat or tofu.

Ingredients

• 12 ounces rice noodles

• 2 tbsp peanut oil

• 1 pound chopped chicken or tofu

• 4 eggs

• 1 tsp rice vinegar

• 2 tbsp fish sauce

• 1 tbsp sugar

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Dash of cayenne pepper

• 2 scallions, sliced

• ¼ cup crushed peanuts

• 1 lime

1. Cook rice noodles according to package. Drain and set aside.

2. Cook chicken or tofu in peanut oil until brown. Set aside.

3. Cook eggs in peanut oil until firm. Stir in chicken or tofu. Add noodles, vinegar, fish sauce, sugar, salt and peppers and combine well. Mix in peanuts and scallions.

4. Serve with lime wedges.

Dark Chocolate Cookies with Peanuts



We all know that peanuts and chocolate are a winning combination. These soft and chewy cookies, made with rich dark chocolate and whole peanuts, make a great snack or dessert.

Ingredients

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup dark cocoa powder

• 1 tsp baking soda

• 1/8 tsp salt

• ½ cup softened butter (1 stick)

• ½ cup sugar

• ½ cup brown sugar

• 1 egg

• 1 tsp vanilla

• 1 cup dark chocolate chips

• ½ cup peanuts

1. Mix together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a small bowl.

2. In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars until smooth with a mixer.

3. Beat in the egg and vanilla.

4. Slowly add the dry ingredients and mix on low speed until combined.

5. Stir in the chocolate chips and nuts.

6. Chill the cookie dough for at least 3 hours or overnight.

7. Preheat oven to 350F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

8. Form dough into balls and place on baking sheet.

9. Bake for 12-15 minutes. Cool slightly and transfer to a cooling rack.

10. Eat and enjoy!

Banana and Peanut Frozen Yogurt



The combination of flavors in this frozen yogurt is heavenly. This makes an excellent dessert for a summer cookout.

Ingredients

• 4 cups plain yogurt, strained through a cheesecloth or paper towels for 2-4 hours

• ½ cup sugar

• pinch of salt

• 1 cup milk

• 2 ripe bananas mashed

• 1 tsp vanilla

• ¼ cup chopped peanuts

• ¼ cup mini peanut butter cups

1. Whisk together first 6 ingredients in a large bowl. Pour ingredients into ice cream maker and mix until thickened, about 15-20 minutes.

2. Add the peanuts and peanut butter cups and mix until combined. For a firmer frozen yogurt, transfer to a container and freeze for 2 hours. Eat and enjoy!