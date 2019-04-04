Best Burrito Recipes

Burritos offer you a quick and easy meal that will warm you up and fill you up. Some of the burritos on this list offer you some different takes on the classic burrito. At least one of them is a great breakfast, though it’s delicious enough that it can be cooked anytime. Serve the burritos by themselves or with a side, like sliced fruit, a salad, or chips and dip.

“Burrito” Buddha Bowls

In this dish, the Buddha bowl meets the classic burrito. It’s filled with fresh ingredients, like avocados in the form of guacamole, ground beef, and sour cream. You can make it even tastier by adding your choice of sliced vegetables, like bell peppers, spinach leaves, and black olives. To make this dish vegan, swap out the cheese and the meats for their vegan substitutes.

Ingredients:

• white rice

• 1 tsp. virgin olive oil

• 1 lb. ground turkey, beef, or vegan meat substitute

• 1 TBSP chili seasoning

• 1 c. Monterey or pepper Jack, shredded (You can use a vegan or vegetarian substitute.)

• 1/4 c. chopped cilantro

• 1 c. Pico de Gallo

• 1 c. guacamole

• 8 oz. Cheddar, shredded

• Broken tortilla chips

• 1 c. Plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

• Kosher salt

• Black pepper, freshly ground

• White pepper, optional

• Sliced bell peppers, optional

• Washed spinach leaves, optional

• Sliced olives, optional

Instructions:

1. Cook the rice, adding in 1/2 tsp. of salt. You can use instant rice if you wish, but putting it in the cooker usually makes for fluffier rice.

2. Use a fork to fluff the rice ones it’s done. Set it aside, keeping it covered.

3. Add oil and the meat of your choice to a skillet. Cook it up until it’s browned. If you’re using the vegan meat, cook according to package instructions. Break up the meat with a spoon as you cook it.

4. Drain the oil. Then, add in the spices plus the Jack cheese. If you’d like a bit of spicy kick, then use the Pepper Jack cheese.

5. Add the cilantro to the rice, folding it into the dish with a fork or wooden spoon.

6. Put the burrito bowl together. If you’re adding the spinach leaves, then start by lining the bottom of the bowl with the leaves. Next, add in the rest of the ingredients, giving each its own section. If you have opted for the olives and the peppers, then, you’ll have to make for them.

7. Top with plain yogurt, sour cream, or vegan sour cream.

7-Layer Burritos

All of the burrito recipes on this list give you the option to make them vegetarian or vegan, but this one is truly vegetarian from the get-go. This recipe is easy to throw together and a tasty treat to bring to work with you. The recipe makes six burritos, so there’s more than enough to create lunch for a while. If you want to make this dish truly vegan (instead of “just” vegetarian), then be sure to substitute a vegan cheese and sour cream for the ingredients here.

Ingredients:

• 6 Large, warmed flour tortillas

• 3 c. warmed refried beans

• 1 1/2 c. Cheddar cheese, shredded

• 3/4 c. Plain Greek yogurt, sour cream, or vegan sour cream

• 3/4 c. Guacamole

• 2 c. Chopped tomatoes

• 3 c. Chopped lettuce

• 3 c. Cilantro rice (See instructions in the recipe above.)

Instructions:

1. Heat up the tortillas in the microwave or in the oven, making sure not to overcook them.

2. Spread the refried beans on each tortilla, giving each one about 1/2 cup.

3. Add in the cheddar cheese, making sure that each burrito gets the same amount as all of the others. Do the same with the tomatoes.

4. Give each burrito 1/2 cup of lettuce and cilantro rice. Top this with the sour cream.

5. Roll each burrito up. If you’re saving some for lunch, wrap in wax paper and then in plastic and put into the freezer. Take them out of the freezer and heat them up in the microwave when you’re ready to eat them.

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Burrito

Bacon and eggs count as staple ingredients for breakfast in America. This breakfast burrito takes all the best tastes of breakfast and rolls them into one handy meal. Make batches of these up ahead of time. Take them with you when you’re on the run and don’t have time to make a meal from scratch on those busy mornings.

Ingredients:

• 8 Slices of bacon

• 1 Pkg of frozen hash browns (Look for the 16-oz. size.)

• 8 Large eggs

• 1/3 c. Milk

• 4 TBSP butter

• 4 Large flour tortillas

• 1/2 c. Cheddar, shredded

• 1 Sliced ripe avocado

• Salt

• Black pepper, freshly ground

• White pepper, optional

• Garlic granules, optional

• Hot sauce, optional

• Sour cream, optional

Instructions:

1. Cook the bacon in a large skillet. Set the heat on medium. Cook until the bacon is crisp. Line a plate with a paper towel and pat the bacon “dry” of the grease. Leave the grease in the skillet.

2. Cook the potatoes in the bacon grease, making sure to follow package directions. Once they’re done, put them on a plate.

3. Clear out the potato residue in the skillet and then beat the eggs with a whisk in a bowl. Turn the skillet back up, adding the butter until it melts. Once it does, then stir in the eggs with a spatula.

4. Stir the eggs until you eggs begin to scramble. Add the seasonings of your choice.

5. Put all of the cooked ingredients into the burrito. Top cooked ingredients with the avocado slices. Roll the burrito up and top with sour cream and hot sauce.

There are a number of vegan substitutes on the market for foods, like cheese and beef and even bacon and eggs. You can make any or all of these burritos vegetarian by taking out the meat and vegan by substituting all animal products for their vegan substitutes. However, you may have to adjust cooking times if you make substitutions.