Best Brownie Recipes

Sometimes you need a gooey fudgy brownie to warms your heart or maybe you’re craving a fluffy cakey brownie. The brownie recipes below will satisfies every desire or dietary needs. Try whipping up a batch of these amazing brownies today.

Best Fudge Brownies

These fudgy brownies are so dense and topped with extra chocolate chips just for fun.

Prep Time: 20 min

Bake Time: 30-40 min

Cool Time: 10 min

Ingredients

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter

1 cup granulated white sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup unsweetened baking cocoa powder

1/2 cup all-purpose baking flour

1/2 teaspoon josher salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Use butter or oil to grease a 8″x8″ glass baking pan.

2. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, melt your unsalted butter. When it begins to bubble, take it off the heat. Let it cool for at least 5 minutes. Then crack your eggs in there and add vanilla. If you don’t wait for it to cool, it will cook the eggs and mess up your perfect brownie recipe.

3. In a separate medium mixing bowl, mix together the dry ingredients minus the chocolate chips. Once thoroughly combined, add to wet mixture gradually with a spoon and mix until smooth. Once that is happily mixed, pour the brownie batter into the greased baking pan. Use a spoon or rubber spatula to smooth it out and distribute it evenly in the pan. Sprinkle the chocolate chips on top.

4. Pop it in the oven and cook for 30 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick is inserted in the middle and comes out clean. Remove from oven and wait 10 minutes for them to cool before cutting.

World’s Most Perfect Cakey Brownies

Enjoy these cakey brownies with a tall glass of milk for a real treat.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 to 30 minutes

Cool Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2/3 cup all-purpose baking flour, sifted

2/3 cup granulated white sugar

4 tablespoons unsweetened baking cocoa powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, warmed to room temp

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup chocolate chips

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Grease an 8×8 inch glass baking dish with butter or a neutral oil like vegetable or sunflower.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, and salt until thoroughly mixed. In another mixing bowl, use a hand mixer to beat softened butter with eggs and vanilla extract. Don’t put it on higher than medium speed. Don’t over-mix your batter, it will ruin the texture and won’t cook properly.

3. Gradually add the dry mixture to the wet mixture with a spoon. Use hand mixer to combine, but be careful not to over-mix.

4. Pour brownie batter in the greased baking dish. Smooth it out with a spatula so that it is evenly distributed in the dish. Add chocolate chips on top. Don’t add them to the batter because it ruin your cakey texture.

5. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of it comes out clean.

6. Let it cool before slicing and plating.

Deliciously Dairy-Free Brownies

A gooey treat free of any dairy products.

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 30 to 35 min

Cool Time: 10 min

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsweetened baking cocoa powder

1 cup granulated white sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup all-purpose baking flour

1/4 cup neutral oil (vegetable or sunflower)

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons warm water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350F. Grease an 8×8 inch glass baking pan with neutral oil like vegetable or sunflower.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cocoa powder, baking soda, flour, and salt. In the other bowl, mix together the sugar, eggs, warm water, and vanilla extract. Gradually mix in the dry mixture using a spoon. Once that is just combined, add in your oil and mix thoroughly with a whisk or mixer. You should end up with a smooth batter with no lumps.

3. Using a wooden spoon, add in your chocolate chips. Mix until evenly distributed.

4. Pour the brownie batter into the pan. Use the wooden spoon to even out the batter so the same thickness is throughout. If you have any extra chocolate chips, throw a few on top.

5. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out nice and clean.

6. Let brownies cool and then cut up and enjoy. These will stay good in the fridge for up to one week. You can also freeze these for up to one month.

Best Gluten-Free Brownies

A batch of brownies that’s easy to make and hard to stop eating!

Prep Time: 10 to 15 min

Cook Time: 25 to 30 min

Cool Time: 10 min

Ingredients

1/3 cup unsweetened baking cocoa powder

1 cup gluten-free baking flour

1 cup granulated white sugar

1/2 cup boiling water plus 1 tablespoon

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup neutral oil (vegetable or sunflower will do)

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Use parchment paper to line an 8×8 inch glass baking dish.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt, and cocoa powder until thoroughly mixed. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, vanilla extract, and oil. Gradually add this mixture to the dry mixture.

3. In another bowl, combine oil and melted butter. Be sure that they have had time to cool off a bit before adding to your mixture..

4. Once thoroughly combined, add in the chocolate chips. Use a wooden spoon or spatula to combine evenly.

5. Pour batter into the parchment-lined baking dish. Be sure the oven is completely pre-heated before you throw them in.

6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.