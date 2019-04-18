Beef Brisket Recipe for Passover

Cooking a beef brisket for Passover is a tradition. The Ashkenazi sweet and tangy brisket is one of the most popular dishes for many families to serve to guests during this time of year. Make this delicious brisket to present to the family this Passover.

Ingredients

• 6-10 lbs of brisket (weight includes fat. Do not trim in order to keep flavor rich)

• 2 white or brown onions (peeled and minced)

• 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil (separated into two 1/4 cup measures)

• 1 lb sliced carrots (peeled and sliced thinly)

• 1 lb minced celery

• 1 lb tiny potatoes (if available)

• 32 oz tomatoes (peeled and crushed)

• 1/4 cup minced fresh garlic cloves

• 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

• 2 cups beef broth (separated into two 1-cup measuring cups)

• Pepper and salt to taste

Brisket Buying Tips

When selecting a brisket, make sure that there is a large amount of fat that comes with the brisket that it hasn’t been trimmed too much so that the flavor will be cooked into the rest of the dish as the fat melts away.

Prep Time

The recommended time to prepare this dish is about three days. This will make the vegetables soft and easy to eat, with a soft consistency like biting into a little slice of heaven. The best and most effective way to make sure that your brisket will be perfect and moist is to either cook it in a deep oven pan or in the slow cooker.

Instructions

1) Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. Remove your brisket from its packaging and make sure to dry it off with a clean cloth or rinse it in cool water, as warm water can detract from the natural flavor of the meat.

2) Next, heat your largest skillet or frying pan on medium heat and add a liberal coating of olive oil to the pan. Brown each side of the brisket for at least 4-5 minutes per side, making sure to let each side get to a golden brown color. This will allow you to add some of the other ingredients together.

3) As you allow your brisket to cook, add the canned tomatoes, garlic, brown sugar, 1 1/2 cups of broth, 1 tsp of salt, freshly ground black or white pepper, and vinegar to your food processor. Rapidly pulse your ingredients together until all pieces are blended perfectly.

4) Once this has been finished, take your browned brisket from the pan and allow it to rest on a cutting board or plate.

5) Drizzle about 2 more tbsp of olive oil into your heated pan. To the pan, add your sliced onions. Sauté them on medium heat until they start to become softer and more translucent. They will shrink as they cook.

6) Add the carrots and celery to the cooked onion and continue to sauté them together. Once the onions are finished browning and the vegetables have been removed from the pan, add the rest of the broth to the pan and allow it to heat to boiling.

7) Pour half of your prepared tomato mixture into your pan or into the slow cooker. Place your brisket directly on top of the tomato mixture with as much of the remaining fat sticking out of the mixture as possible.

8) Pour the freshly sautéed vegetables, along with your potatoes, over the top of the brisket. Next, pour the rest of the tomato mixture over the brisket and prepare to cook your masterpiece. Cover the brisket with parchment paper and then foil over that so that the foil is not in contact with the meat and sauce during cooking.

9) Put the brisket into the oven and allow to cook for 6 hours completely undisturbed. Allow about an hour for every pound of meat you intend on cooking. This will give your brisket a slightly flaky texture. For a more soft, easily pulled beef type of brisket, simply cook for a little longer undisturbed. Be forewarned, your brisket will have shrunk considerably in size while cooking.

10) Once cooked to your liking, remove the brisket from its pan and let it rest for at least half an hour before cutting the fat cap off and finally discarding it. While it is resting, pour the remaining sauce and vegetables into a saucepan and skim the fat off of the top of it as it cools. After as much of the fat as possible has risen and been removed, reheat the sauce and slice the brisket against the grain until it is all ready to be eaten.

This brisket can make an excellent stew, sandwiches, or even barbeque over several days if it doesn’t all get eaten at once by your Passover guests. No one will be able to resist your brisket after they taste this amazing and simple recipe. Enjoy your Passover dinner the traditional way with this tangy, sweet brisket dish.