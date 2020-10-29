Awesome Oatmeal Add Ins You Need to Try

Oatmeal, a grain with the nutritional power to punch out the body’s bad guys, patiently waits for its turn to change the world of eating. Oatmeal’s smooth and creamy voice speaks softly as it idles warmly in your bowl. What oatmeal really wants to tell you is that it can rock your appetite in a gazillion different ways. It’s time to hear what whole grain oatmeal really has to say

Sweet Additions

Almost any kind of fresh or dried fruit can be added to oatmeal. From raisins to berries to bananas. How about a couple of tablespoons of shredded coconut and honey for a fresh, tropical flavor? Add a teaspoon of raw, organic coconut oil for a substantial meal with the healthy fat bodies need.

• Chocolate chips, cashews, sweet cherries and cocoa powder oatmeal add-ins make perfect breakfast bites

• Go nuts with nuts and seeds add-ins. Chia, sunflower and pumpkin seeds give oatmeal that nutty kick with crunch. A little honey or brown sugar tops off a pretty sweet deal.

• Combine sweet cacao nibs, butterscotch chips and cinnamon for a rich and tasty oatmeal delight.

Simple and light, vanilla or almond flavored extracts with a sprinkle of powdered sugar cover those hunger pangs fast.

Savory Additions

Nothing says creamy goodness like pureed pumpkin or sweet potato oatmeal and cinnamon for a warm, fall morning. Add a scoop of organic butter for added richness and flavor.

• Fresh spinach, breakfast sausage crumbles and over-easy fried egg added to oatmeal makes a hearty way to start the day.

• Beautiful basil, smokey cheddar cheese and bacon add-ins will definitely wake your mouth up any way you look at it.

• Gorgeous, green scallions, chicken broth and shredded carrots added to oatmeal make a filling appetizer or meal on its own.

Protein Packed Oatmeal

Oatmeal is so versatile it can be the perfect addition to almost any food source. While one cup of cooked oatmeal offers a generous portion of protein, other protein sources complement oatmeal’s lead. Here are some extra protein sources that pair nicely with oatmeal.

• Milk

• Egg whites

• Nut butters

• Cheese

• Yogurts

• Protein powders

• Seeds

Great Oatmeal Combinations

Easy Overnight Oatmeal

• 1 cup oatmeal

• 1 cup coconut milk

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• blueberries

• nuts

• figs

Instructions:

1) Select 1 cup of your favorite oatmeal type and place in a bowl.

2) Add 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk.

3) Vanilla coconut milk is also a nice addition.

4) Add a few sprinkles of desired nuts, fig pieces and blueberries.

5) Cover bowl and set in refrigerator overnight.

Tropical Oatmeal Smoothie

• 1 ripe banana

• 1/2 Cup frozen pineapple chunks

• 1/2 Cup almond milk

• 1/4 Cup old-fashioned oats

• 2 teaspoons flax seed

• 2 teaspoons honey

Instructions:

1) In a blender, pour oats and seeds to make a fine powder.

2) Add remaining ingredients with 2-3 ice cubes and blend thoroughly for an ice oatmeal treat.