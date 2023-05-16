A Seasonal Spring Surprise

You can almost feel spring in the air, and with the warmer weather comes

delicious, delectable foods. From casseroles to fresh fruits and wholesome vegetables, a change

of season offers something to look forward to for nearly every foodie.

A spring dish that is sure to impress is this Cheesy Asparagus Tart. It has melty cheese, cooked

asparagus and an under layer of puff pastry baked to golden brown perfection.

Start by cooking your asparagus on the stove top in 5 cups of water for 5-8 minutes. Then soak it

in an ice bath until cooled. Transfer to a mixing bowl to add vegetable oil, salt and pepper for

tasty, seasoned veggies.

Now it’s time to work with your puff pastry. Sprinkle some flour on a flat countertop. Roll out

the thawed puff pastry to a 16-by-10-inch rectangle. Move to a lined baking sheet and prick with

a fork to create a thin, flaky texture. Bake around 12 minutes and cool.

The final steps: mix the cheeses, shallots, egg yolks, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Spread this mixture

across the pastry and lay asparagus over the top. Bake 5 more minutes.

For a little extra flavor, add lemon zest over the tart.

This tart is a perfect appetizer before Sunday brunch or to cut up and take outside for some al

fresco dining this spring.

It’s got gooey, melted cheeses, is seasoned well and has hearty asparagus on top. Plus, it’s a

yummy way to add vegetables to your kids’ diet (and yours, too).

Find more spring recipes and dining ideas at Culinary.net.

Cheesy Asparagus Tart

Servings: 8-10

5 cups water

1 pound asparagus

ice water

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/4 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste, divided

1/4 teaspoon pepper, plus additional, to taste, divided

flour, for dusting

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

1 cup grated fontina cheese

1 cup grated gruyere cheese

1 tablespoon shallot, minced

2 egg yolks

3 tablespoons milk

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 lemon, zest only

Heat oven to 400 F.

In large skillet, add water and asparagus. Cook 5-8 minutes until asparagus is bright green.

Drain asparagus and soak in ice water.

In large bowl, mix drained asparagus, vegetable oil, salt and pepper until combined.

Flour surface area. Using rolling pin, roll out pastry to 10-by-16-inch rectangle. Transfer pastry

to parchment-lined baking sheet. Prick pastry with fork. Bake about 12 minutes, or until golden

brown. Cool slightly on baking sheet.

In large bowl, mix fontina cheese, gruyere cheese, shallot, egg yolks, milk, nutmeg and salt and

pepper, to taste, until combined. Spread cheese over pastry, leaving 1 inch around edges. Lay

asparagus over cheese mixture.

Bake 5 minutes, or until cheese has melted.

Sprinkle lemon zest over tart and serve.

(Culinary.net)