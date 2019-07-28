20 Summer Cocktails for Keeping Cool on the Hottest Days

Temperatures are rising and so brings the need for an icy beverage to beat the sun and stay hydrated. While bottled water and iced lemonade will do on a typical day, sometimes you just prefer something with an extra kick. A refreshing summer cocktail would make a great addition to your BBQs, parties, or just for you to cool down. Here you can find 20 cocktail ideas to boost your summer season and events.

Summer Berry Mojito Pitchers

Berry mojito pitchers are great for entertaining a crowd. They save you the time of making each drink individually. This cocktail combines blueberries, limes, mint, syrup, and rum for a sweet tasting concoction. Make it extra delicious by adding fresh fruit into your pitcher.

Spiked Ombre Lemonade

This delightful looking drink could really knock you out. It’s mixed with vodka, lemonade, frozen or fresh mango and chopped strawberries. Combine the ingredients then serve over ice. For garnish, try adding some freshly sliced lemons or strawberries to the rim of a cocktail glass.

Vodka Watermelon Cocktail

A vodka watermelon cocktail is great for one or two drinks. Combine watermelon chunks and juice in a blender until you get a puree. Next add in lime juice and simple syrup to the blender. Mix until set to your liking. Add in ½ cup of vodka, mix again, then serve with ice.

Strawberry Tequila Sodas

These delicious tequila drinks are a perfect addition to your party and can be conveniently served in a pitcher. Begin by combining strawberries, lemon slices, mint and syrup into a pitcher. Next add in tequila and mix thoroughly. Serve with club soda and mint leaves for garnish.

Blackberry Cucumber Gin and Tonic

This simple recipe can be accomplished without the use of a blender. Start by smashing blackberries into the bottom of a cup, then add ice. Next pour some gin and mix it with the mashed berries. Add tonic to the glass then adorn the rim with cucumber slices and extra berries.

Frozen Blue Lemonade Vodka Slushies

This drink can be concocted with three simple ingredients, making it a quick and painless trip to the store. It’s also easy to whip up for yourself or a friend. All you need is some blue raspberry flavored vodka and a pitcher of blue raspberry lemonade. Mix the two together then add ice to serve.

Frozen Pineapple Mango Daiquiri

A pineapple daiquiri is sensational on these hot weathered days. It offers a crisp, fruity taste that’s not too sweet. All you need is blender, some pineapple, lime, water, and ice. Put all the ingredients in the blender and mix till smooth. Serve in a cocktail glass then add pineapple wedges on the side.

Peach Bourbon Arnold Palmer

If you’re a bourbon lover, then this is for you. You’ll need a pitcher of freshly brewed tea, peach simple syrup, lemon juice, your favorite bourbon, and peach liqueur. While tea is hot, pour remaining ingredients in then stir until thoroughly combined. Chill in the fridge for four hours before serving in a mason jar. For extra effect add peaches and mints for decoration.

Easy Frozen Strawberry Margarita Recipe

This recipe is so simple, you’ll be sipping this refreshing beverage in no time. All you need is frozen strawberries, simple syrup, lime juice, ice, tequila and triple sec for finish. Blend together ingredients until smooth. Pour the mixture into individual salt lined glasses.

Rum Sunset

Looking for another simple ingredient drink? A rum sunset can be made with three easy ingredients. Orange juice, rum, and grenadine. Pour orange juice into a glass and added desired amount of rum. Splash some grenadine in for an extra sweet flavor. Optionally you can add a lime slice for garnish.

Mermaid Lemonade

This is a cute drink that will impress your guests with its vibrant blue color. Ingredients include ice, blue curacao, white rum, lemonade, and lemon slices plus cherries for rim. Combine blue curacao with white rum and mix, then pour individually into lemonade glasses. Top with garnish for design.

Frozen Watermelon Margaritas

This is a good cocktail for anyone who loves watermelon… and margaritas. The ingredient list is extensive with salt, sugar, lime, chopped watermelon, tequila, and triple sec. Freeze watermelon slices for 2 hours. Put together salt, sugar, and lime zest then use to line glass rim. Combine remaining ingredients in a blender till smooth then serve in salted glasses with watermelon wedge.

Frozen Dark & Stormy

Ginger beer is an excellent mixer and makes the perfect dark and stormy. For added summer effect, try turning this classic drink into a slushy. Combine ginger beer with dark rum and ice in a blender. Pour mixture into glasses and serve with lime juice and wedges.

Boozy Dole Whip

This sweeter treat uses coconut milk and rum along with frozen pineapple and rum. Place the items in a blender then pour into a Ziploc bag. Freeze the mixture then squeeze into glasses after frozen. Line the rim with pineapple and cherries.

Perfect Red Sangria

Homemade sangria tops store bought any day. For one thing you can decide which liquor you’d like to add in. Brandy or rum. Mix with orange juice, sugar, and a Spanish red wine to create your own sangria mixture. Serve in a pitcher with glasses.

Hurricane

This cocktail is served in a “hurricane glass” and is made by combining rum, lemon, and passion fruit syrup. Its decorative style is perfect for any summer occasion. Garnish with an orange slice and cherry.

Flamin’ Hot Bloody Mary

Do you love flaming hot Cheetos? This unusually satisfying cocktail is the perfect combo of drink and snack. Simply add flaming hot Cheetos to any Bloody Mary for an innovative drink.

Sweet Tea Sangria

After reading the previous recipe on homemade sangria, you can make a twist by adding sweet tea with the mixture. It helps to cut out some of the sweetness but still leaves you satisfied.

Pink Lemonade Vodka Slushies

What could be better than a cold lemonade slushie in the summer heat? One with vodka. Buy a can of frozen pink lemonade then combine with an original or lemon-flavored vodka.

Cuba Libre

This cocktail is ideal for the simplistic who doesn’t need a fancy drink. To create a Cuba Libre all you need is rum and coke with some ice cubes. Add some lime juice for added flavor.