15 Twists on Your Classic Eggnog

Eggnog is one of the most traditionally consumed beverages during the holiday season and December 24th happens to be National Eggnog Day! It is a beverage not only known throughout the United States but is also widely popular in Canada, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela. As the name implies, eggnog typically consists of eggs, milk, sugar, and cream. Eggnog may also be known as milk punch, egg milk punch, ponche creme, or ponche de crème.

Despite its many names, eggnog is definitely one of the top go-to drinks during the holidays across the world. As mentioned, the classic eggnog recipe typically consists of 1 or 2 fresh eggs, a few tablespoons of sugar, a few ounces of milk, and a few ounces of heavy cream. Today, we will discuss 15 twists on the classic eggnog recipe whether you make it hot or cold. You can also use ingredients in the classic eggnog recipe above as a foundation for most of these recipes.

Steaming Hot Cognac-Rum Infused Eggnog

In this recipe, you will need 1 fresh egg, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 cup of cognac, 1 cup of rum, 1 cup of milk, and as an option for garnish, nutmeg. To make, combine all ingredients except the milk into a container and set aside. Then, place milk in a pot and boil. Once the milk comes to a rolling boil remove it from the stove-top immediately. Carefully, pour hot milk into the container with the other ingredients previously prepared, stirring as you are pouring. Once completely combined, garnish your hot eggnog drink with nutmeg on top.

Cold Texas Eggnog

The recipe calls for 2 fresh eggs, 6 tablespoons of sugar, 2 ounces of tequila, 2 ½ ounces of sherry, 6 ounces of milk, and 4 ounces of heavy cream. For garnish, use nutmeg and star anise, and for extra flavor have some salt, cinnamon, and pepper on hand. To make, use a blender to combine all the ingredients including the additional spices until smooth and creamy. Refrigerate for a few hours or up to two days, then garnish after pouring eggnog mixture in a cup.

Hot Eggnog Latte

This beverage is the mediator between eggnog and coffee lovers. The recipe asks for 2 fresh eggs, 3 tablespoons of sugar, 2 ½ cups of milk, ¼ cup of hot espresso coffee, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. To make, use a blender to combine all ingredients except the coffee. Once combined, pour the mixture into a cup and add the hot coffee on top. Stir lightly. As an option, add whipped cream and sprinkle nutmeg on top for garnish.

A Cool Amaretto Eggnog

This recipe calls for 2 fresh eggs, 3 tablespoons of sugar, 1 ounce of amaretto liqueur, 2 ½ cups of milk, and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. To make, combine all ingredients either by stirring or blending. Once combined, place mixture in the refrigerator until chilled or until ready to serve. For garnish, add whipped cream and nutmeg on top before serving.

Toffee-Flavored Whisky-Infused Eggnog

This recipe can be consumed hot or cold. For the toffee syrup, the recipe asks for 2/3 cup of brown sugar, 1 tablespoon of water, 1 tablespoon of butter, and 1 cup heavy cream. To make the homemade toffee syrup, combine all ingredients except the heavy cream in a pan and cook at medium heat. Stir constantly until sugar and butter are melted and combined. Reduce heat and add the heavy cream while continuing to stir for about a minute and be careful to not scorch the cream. Remove from heat and set aside.

Next, make the eggnog by using 1 fresh egg, 2 ounces of milk, 1 ounce of the homemade toffee syrup, and 1 ½ ounce of whiskey. Combine all ingredients in a shaker or a blender. Once combined you can heat eggnog in a pan or microwave or serve it chilled. For garnish, add whipped cream and sprinkle nutmeg and cinnamon on top before serving.

Maple Flavored Eggnog

The recipe uses the classic eggnog recipe with 2 to 4 whole cloves, a pinch of salt, ½ a cup of maple syrup, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. To make, combine all ingredients in a pan and whisk the eggs as it comes to a simmer, stirring constantly to avoid scalding. Once combined, remove from heat and add additional maple syrup if desired. You can then refrigerate the eggnog or let it slightly cool down before serving. For garnish, add whipped cream and sprinkle nutmeg and cinnamon on top before serving.

Ponche Crème

This recipe uses 4 fresh eggs, the zest of 1 lime, 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk, ¾ cup of dark rum, and 1 teaspoon of Angostura bitters. To make, whisk eggs and lime zest together, about 30 seconds. Then, add the rest of the ingredients and combine them. Strain mixture using a sieve and pour it into a jug or container. Cover the container with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight to up to 3 days. Serve in an ice-filled glass and sprinkle nutmeg on top for garnish.

Coconut Milk Eggnog

The classic eggnog recipe can be used, just replace regular milk with coconut milk. In addition, the recipe uses 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, ½ teaspoon of cinnamon, and ¼ cup of maple syrup. To make, begin by whisking or blending eggs and maple syrup together. Set aside. In a pan, warm the coconut milk and add cinnamon until simmering. Remove from heat and combine all ingredients. Let the coconut milk eggnog cool a bit before placing it in the refrigerator. Serve with a sprinkle of nutmeg for garnish.

White Chocolate Eggnog

This recipe uses the classic eggnog ingredients with the addition of 4 ounces of white chocolate chips. To make, place all ingredients in a pan to melt white chocolate chips and combine them with the eggnog mixture. Once combined you can serve it hot and add whipped cream with nutmeg sprinkled on top for garnish before serving. Otherwise, you can refrigerate the white chocolate eggnog to later serve it chilled.

Shortcut Pumpkin Spice Eggnog

As the name suggests this recipe is a short-cut recipe. This means you won’t have to make homemade pumpkin spice. Use the classic eggnog recipe and add your favorite brand of pumpkin spice coffee creamer to the mix. Voila! Easy peasy. You can serve your short-cut pumpkin spice eggnog hot or cold. As an option, add whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg on top before serving. For the adults, you may add a shot of bourbon.

Chai Flavored Coffee-Infused Eggnog

For this recipe, brew a cup of chai tea as well as a cup of espresso coffee and set aside. Use the classic eggnog recipe and combine it with your brewed cup of chai tea and coffee. Stir until combined. Pour into a cup, serve with whipped cream, and add a stick of cinnamon for garnish.

Peppermint Eggnog

This recipe asks for 8 pieces of crushed peppermint candy, ¼ teaspoon of peppermint extract, ½ tablespoon of vanilla extract, and the ingredients from the classic eggnog recipe. To make, take the classic eggnog recipe and add the peppermint and vanilla extracts to the mix. Stir to combine. Pour peppermint eggnog in a cup and top it with whipped cream. Sprinkle the crushed peppermint candy on top and serve cold.

Raspberry Eggnog

This recipe uses the ingredients from the classic eggnog recipe, a cup of raspberries (frozen or fresh), and 2 to 3 tablespoons of raspberry syrup. To make, combine the classic eggnog mixture with the raspberry syrup by stirring or blending. Once combined, refrigerate raspberry eggnog until ready to serve. Serve with whipping cream and fresh or frozen raspberries on top for garnish.

Shortcut Gingerbread Eggnog

As with the previous “short-cut” recipe, you will be using the classic eggnog recipe with the addition of your go-to seasonal gingerbread-flavored coffee creamer brand, and crumbled gingerbread pieces for garnish. To make, combine all ingredients in a blender along with the coffee creamer until smooth. Refrigerate for a few hours or until ready to serve. Serve with whipped cream and crumbled pieces of gingerbread on top or a whole gingerbread person.

Shortcut Crème Brulee Eggnog

You guessed it, use the classic eggnog recipe and combine it with your favorite brand of crème brulee-flavored coffee creamer brand. You can either blend or stir until combined then refrigerate for a few hours or until ready to serve. Alternately, you can heat the crème brulee eggnog in the microwave to serve hot. Top it with whipped cream and sprinkle nutmeg before serving as a garnish.

These are only to mention 15 twists on the classic eggnog recipe. Who said eggnog had to be boring? With all these recipes, everyone in the family can enjoy and get creative with eggnog this holiday season.