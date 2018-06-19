Refreshing Summer Martini Ideas

Summer is here, and what better way to cool down on these warm, sunny days than with a refreshing cocktail? Try these tasty martini ideas to get in the summer mood.

Watermelon Martini

Nothing quite says “summer” like watermelon. This combination of frozen watermelon puree, vodka, and melon liqueur. Make this refreshing, fun drink to enjoy with friends.

Peach Raspberry Martini

Delicious peaches and sweet summer berries make for a great combination. Not only does it taste good, it looks stunning. Whip up this fruity martini for your next summer get together.

Peach Cobbler Martini

Consider this spin on the classic dessert peach cobbler. Top it off with crushed graham crackers around the rim, some whipped cream, and a sprinkle of cinnamon, and you have yourself one flavorful martini.

Refreshing Mango Martini

This mango martini will make you feel like you’ve been transported to an island paradise. It is infused with tropical fruit to give you that perfect island vibe without you having to leave your home.

Key Lime Martini

This key lime martini will have you feeling like you’re enjoying a slice of pie on a warm summer day. It’s a simple cocktail that takes no time to make, and it will leave you and your guests coming back for more.

Cantaloupe Martini

If you have cantaloupe lying around, add some ginger liqueur, vodka, and mint simple syrup, and you can create a wonderful fruity beverage for afternoon cocktails

Strawberry-Cucumber Tequila Martini

This may stretch the definition of “martini” considering you’re using tequila, but this strawberry-cucumber tequila martini blends summertime flavors to create a refreshing, cocktail you can enjoy on a pleasant summer evening.

Grapefruit Basil Martini

An interesting way to utilize some tasty summer fruits is with this grapefruit melody. It’s also another way to bring in some tropical fun to your typical cocktail drinks. Use this martini during a tropical-themed party, and your guests are sure to love it.

Pineapple Martini

A pineapple martini is perfect tropical drink while you’re laying poolside. It pairs pineapple, lime juice, vodka, and orange liqueur wonderfully.

Lemon Meringue Martini

Enjoy a lemon meringue pie without the actual pie with this lemon meringue martini. Take lemons and mix up some egg whites to create this bright, delicious treat.

Fresh Tomato-Basil Martini

Try out this shakeup on a classic morning cocktail. Instead of making a Bloody Mary, how about you create a summertime evening cocktail to sip on instead? A fresh tomato-basil martini is the perfect way to introduce summer flavors into your martinis.

Cucumber Watermelon Martini

Enjoy this watermelon and cucumber fusion in this cucumber watermelon martini. It’s crisp and cold, and has just the perfect amount of sweetness to liven up your taste buds on a hot summer day.

Melon-Basil Prosecco Sparklers

Show off your summer side is by putting fresh herbs and fruit at the forefront of your cocktail. This honeydew melon and basil treat will give you a beautiful summer hue that will impress yourself as much as your guests.

California Debutante Cocktail

This take on a classic debutante recipe adds some orange flavor for added citrus. When made correctly, it there is a lovely balance to be found between the strong gin and the sweetness from the fruit and the grenadine syrup.

Cucumber Gin & Elderflower Martini

The cucumber gin & elderflower martini mixes the sweet taste of Elderflower with gin, while the cucumber just adds a perfect fresh layer. This martini is perfect for poolside sipping or for a summer evening dinner party.

Lavender Lemonade Martini

Lemon drinks are always perfect for summer; add in some fresh lavender and for a lavender lemonade martini. It’s a refreshing martini that provides a beautiful floral appearance and rich, cool flavors.