Eggnog is a special holiday drink; no party is complete without a bowl of this decadent concoction. Don’t deny yourself a drop of holiday cheer because you’re trying to diet, watch your health or avoid an allergic reaction. Try these recipes and enjoy the delicious flavor of eggnog that fits you dietary needs.

Dairy-Free Milks

Yes, dairy-free eggnog is possible. Achieve the smoothness of full-fat cream while saving on fat, calories and lactose by using almond milk, coconut milk or another nut milk. Even though it is dairy free, it contains eggs so it isn’t vegan, but works for vegetarian, paleo or gluten-free diets.

No to Nuts

Don’t let a nut allergy stop you from enjoying eggnog. Substitute soy milk or rice milk for a nut milk. However, the consistency will be thinner than the one you’ll get with nut milk but you’ll still get that spicy, creamy eggnog flavor. You can thicken your rice or soy milk with good-fat ingredients like banana and avocado, making the eggnog creamy.

Is Nutmeg a Nut?

One question people always ask is, is nutmeg a nut? Nutmeg is considered a seed not a nut, so you do not have to avoid it if you are allergic to peanuts or tree nuts.

EGGcellent Egg-Free Substitute

Traditional eggnog recipes call for adding raw eggs and an egg yolk to make the nog sinfully rich. But you can enjoy rich, delicious eggnog without any eggs. Instead of eggs, use vanilla pudding to make it decadent and creamy.

Paleo and Low-Carb Egg Nog

If you’re living the low-carb or paleo life, you can use a traditional eggnog recipe using raw eggs and heavy cream instead of milk or nut milk. If you’re leery of using raw-eggs, use cooked eggs. This allows for longer storage, making it ideal for holiday parties.

Low Sugar & Low Fat

If you are on a low carb diet or if you are watching your sugar intake, you can still enjoy eggnog. Make traditional eggnog and substitute sugar for another natural sweetener. But if you’re opting for no sugar, you might also want to cut down on the fat content of old-fashioned eggnog. Keep the cream, but use a nut milk or soy milk instead of whole milk. Use coconut cream instead of heavy cream. Experiment with the milks to get just the perfect consistency.

Go Gluten-Free

Eggnog is gluten-free, but be careful of store-bought versions, some of these contain wheat. To be safe, try a recipe that uses organic and gluten-free ingredients.

Enjoying the holidays doesn’t mean having to trash your diet or put your healthy lifestyle on the shelf. You can find eggnog variations to suit every diet and they’ll be just as creamy, filling and satisfying as the original. If you’re entertaining, mix up different versions so none of your guests feel left out. Eggnog is a holiday favorite and making your own will guarantee it’s just right for your diet and just the spark up some holiday magic.