Chilled Summer Soups to Beat the Heat

When the fall and winter weather make room for spring and summer, one thing that you have to give up is delicious soups. However, you don’t have to get rid of all soups. In fact, you can enjoy delicious soups during the spring and summer as well. The amazing chilled soups below will help you beat the heat and satisfy your summer soup cravings.

Sweet Corn Soup

For a sweet and refreshing take on a summer soup, this yellow bell pepper, and sweet corn combo will have you and your guests’ mouths watering. It has a beautiful yellow hue, and when you add various greens and spices to the mix, it becomes a tasteful treat as well as a beautiful bowl. Many people have even added some cucumber salad to the soup to give it a little more refreshment. To make this delicious soup, you will need to blend up the chilled ingredients in a high-performance blender to get a smooth texture. Chill the soup for another four hours for added chill and top with the cucumber salad.

Gazpacho Soup with Spanish Twist

Full of rich and ripe tomatoes, this Gazpacho soup has a Spanish flair. This soup contains lots of different ingredients including like stale bread and sherry vinegar. Soak your stale bread for 30 minutes before adding the rest of the ingredients to a blender to combine. Once the mixture is combined, put it through a sieve to get out most of the chunks. Chill the soup for an hour before serving.

Avocado California Chilled Soup

What is better than a chilled soup with avocado? The avocado gives this California chilled soup its green hue, and the coconut milk makes it rich and creamy. To make the soup, add some olive oil, jalapenos, and onions to a saucepan to sweat for 7 to 10 minutes. Add in the garlic, chopped avocados and broth into a bowl. Let it chill in the refrigerator for an hour or longer. You can even add some diced tomato for added flavor.

Avocado and Sweet Pea Soup

This summertime avocado and sweet pea soup is full of creamy goodness. Melt butter in a saucepan, add onions, and saute for four minutes. Add your stock and boil. Once the stock is boiling, add the peas to cook and stir in the spinach. Then add avocado, blend it up, and chill for about four hours.

Basil and Cantaloupe Chilled Soup

Your guest will always remember this sweet and savory basil and cantaloupe soup. Blend up lemon juice, zest, and cantaloupe in a blender. Add your mint leaves and some salt to combine. Chill it for at least 30 minutes while you make the basil cream. To make the basil cream, you will need to put sugar and cream in a food processor for about 20 seconds. Add some champagne, top with the cream, and serve.

Gazpacho Summer Soup with Cucumber and Pineapple

For a truly refreshing summer soup, this cucumber and pineapple combination is perfect for beating the heat. This is a sweet and a spicy soup that is sure to make your summer lunch unforgettable. To make this tasty soup, you will need to add the cucumber and pineapple to a blender to blend it quickly. Add the green onions, jalapeno, and sea salt to the soup, and refrigerate for 30 minutes or more to get a great chilled option for your lunch.

Coconut and Strawberry Summer Soup

This strawberry and coconut option is perfect for a nice sweet treat after a meal. To make this soup, add all ingredients to the blender and puree. Add in some yogurt or orange juice to thicken. You can serve this right away, but chilled is the best option. Garnish with sugar or strawberries.

Ginger Carrot Spiced Soup

This ginger carrot spiced soup packs a punch. This summer soup is filled with veggies, ginger, and turmeric. To make this hearty and creamy soup, melt your coconut oil in a pan before adding garlic, ginger, green onion, and pepper flakes to the mix. Add your carrots, turmeric, and cinnamon, and stir the soup occasionally. Add water and let the soup boil until the carrots are soft. Then blend up the soup, before chilling it for four hours.

Coconut Milk and Zucchini Chilled Soup

The combination of zucchini, jalapenos, and coconut milk complement each other well to give you a delicious summer soup. To make this soup, you will need to heat up some olive oil, add your chili peppers and onions for about seven minutes. Add your garlic, mint leaves, and zucchini to cook. You can then add your broth until blended. Remove the soup from the heat and chill for a bit before serving.

Raspberry Mango Cool Soup

This summertime soup is a fruity take on a summer soup and also makes a cool dessert option. Add your fruit into a blender to break up the pieces. Next, add almond milk and yogurt to the blender to continue blending. Chill the soup for a few minutes, and then serve.

When it comes to soup, you don’t have to give up your favorite options just because the summer months roll around. With these chilled and cooled soups, you can get a refreshing treat that is sweet, savory, and tasty. The best part is that most of these are quick and easy to fix, so you can enjoy the soups no matter the weather.