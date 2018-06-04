Cheesy Recipes for National Cheese Day

National Cheese Day is an entire day devoted to celebrating this fabulous food. Cheese is highly versatile; it goes well with nearly everything from soup to dessert. Celebrate cheese with the fabulous recipes below.

Cheesy Beer Soup



Combine hearty beer and rich cheese into a luscious soup. Cut carrots, onions and celery. Then, sauté the vegetables with olive oil inside a large pot. Then, add chicken broth and half and half. Bring the entire dish to a boil with the beer, sharp cheddar and a dollop of mustard.

Tomato Cheese Pie



Tomato and cheese make a great pairing. Turn the two ingredients into a delicious pie full of flavor. Buy pre-made pie crust and a filling of fresh or canned tomatoes. Add onions, mayo and your favorite kind of cheese. Add some spice to the pie by adding a dash of chili sauce and some fresh herbs like dill and oregano.

Inside Out Ham and Cheese Sandwiches



Revive an old favorite with a new twist, inside out ham and cheese sandwiches. Take your favorite bread such as rye. Throw in ham, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard and pickles. For a touch of sweetness, use apricot or strawberry preserves. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on the outside of the sandwich and then fill it. Place on a hot sandwich press for a few minutes after you’ve added additional fillings then serve.

The Classic Macaroni and Cheese



Almost shouts comfort food like macaroni and cheese. Begin with a base of cooked elbow pasta. Then make a cheese sauce. Combine milk and butter with a semi-hard cheese (Vella, Monterrey Jack and the beloved French Mimolette.) Add butter and milk and pour over the cooked elbow pasta. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese to make it extra cheesy.

Fondue It



Fondue is the perfect way to enjoy cheese. Better yet, fondue is easy to make and is ideal for a crowd of any size. Mix gruyere and brie in equal amounts. Add garlic, flour and dry white wine. Let simmer and serve with bread, apple slices, thick chunks of meat and pickles.

Baked Camembert



Camembert is a mellow French cheese. Put the cheese in the oven at 400 degrees for about 10-12 minutes, until melted. Pair with thin slices of bread and multiple types of crackers.

Smoked Gouda Quesadillas



These quesadillas are ideal for a light supper. The warm smokiness of the Gouda can be used with sharp cheddar for contrast of flavors. Combine both cheeses on top of a tortilla and season with salt and pepper. Cook for three minutes each side until the entire quesadilla is done. Serve hot and topped with sliced scallions.

Cheese Grits



Cheesy grits ooze flavor in every bit and cook quickly. Make grits with pimento cheese and a mixture of spices. Follow the package directions to make the grits. This should take about thirty minutes. Mix in cream cheese and the pimento cheese. Cayenne and cumin will add zest and a kick. Serve hot and pair with large cooked shrimp

The All American Cheeseburger



Nothing quite tops off a burger like cheese. Make your patty your way and top with a cheese that melt well such as American. Add toppings like onions and lettuce that help the cheese take center stage. Use bread that can stand up to the cheese and still keep the burger intact. Try a variation on the classic cheeseburger with the Juicy Lucy. This Midwestern variant incorporates cheese in the middle of the burger as filling.

Figs and Goat Cheese



One of the many wonderful things about cheese is that it can also be used with sweets. Figs have a great deal of flavor that offers the perfect end to any meal. Stuffed figs are not only delicious but also easy to make. Place the figs on a baking tray and put a small round ball of goat cheese in each one. Bake for 400 degrees for four or five minutes until the cheese turns runny and the edges of the figs are curled. Top with honey once they come out of the oven and let them cool.

Cream Cheese Chocolate Chip Cookies



Chocolate chip cookies taste even better with cheese. Cream cheese adds flavor and makes the cookies softer. Take your classic chocolate chip recipe and add roasted nuts like pecans or walnuts. Swap out ¼ cup of butter for cream cheese in your recipe. The cheese will add an unexpected note of flavor and highlight the flavors in the cookies.