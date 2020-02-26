Best Tips for a Fun Travel Experience

Traveling can be a transformative and life-changing experience, but it can also be intensely stressful. From delayed flights to canceled hotel rooms, unexpected outbreaks and language barriers, there is a lot of behind-the-scenes stress when it comes to travel. By using a few insider tips, you can learn ways to make your travel experience easier and more enjoyable.

Pack Light

The more you carry the more stress you will have. Carrying a lot of baggage slows you down and forces you to deal with baggage fees and delays which can drag you down mentally while on a trip. If you have a lot of baggage, you cannot move as freely or change plans on the fly if necessary. If you are running late for your flight, you will not be able to quickly make your way to your gate. Sprinting will be out of the question. You will be relegated to car services and taxis, which will inevitably make your trip more expensive.

Take less than what you think you will need and plan to purchase extras when you get to your destination. Gentlemen can get away with packing only a few light cotton shirts and casual pants for warm weather destinations. Ladies can bring light clothing, flowy dresses and pants that can pair with almost any tops or shoes.

Let Your Banks Know You’re Traveling

Call your bank before you leave home and let them know that you will be traveling outside of your home city. One of the worst things is to have the bank shut off your credit cards because they think that someone is fraudulently using them. It also helps to spread your money out among three or four banks in case you lose one card or the bank shuts off one of your cards. You can add travel plans to your account up to a month in advance of your trip, so it’s best to let your bank know where you will be traveling as soon as possible.

Make Copies of Your Documents

Before you leave home, make copies of your passport, bank cards and credit cards and leave them with a trusted friend or relative. Bring a few copies for yourself. If you lose your wallet or purse, you will always have the information you need to get replacement documents. Leave your passport in the hotel’s safe when you venture out to avoid losing it in a foreign country.

Learn a Few Foreign Phrases

While it might not be possible to learn an entire new language each time you travel, it helps to learn a few phrases in the local language. Even greeting people with a simple “hello,” in their language shows that you have respect for their local customs and language and are willing to make an attempt, even if you’re not fluent. It is helpful to know how to ask for food in a restaurant, ask for the price of things and ask people if they speak English. Of course you will need to know how to say “hello, goodbye and thank you.”

In the Airport:

Book your flights well in advance to get the best deals on flights. You can compare pricing on flight aggregator sites and book the best ones if you start searching early. As the flights fill up, the prices will only rise, so the earlier the better when it comes to purchasing flights.

If you see travelers with briefcases who are wearing suits or heels, try to stand behind them in the security line. They are likely commuters or frequent travelers and will know what to do to move through the line quickly. Try to avoid standing behind families with young children. They often fumble with baby equipment, crying children and multiple pieces of luggage and can slow you down.

Food and Drink:

Avoid eating near tourist attractions. The food you get there is not going to be as high quality as what the locals eat, and it’s going to be more expensive as well. Try walking a few blocks away from the tourist attraction and finding a low key place that is not packed with tourists.

Don’t eat out each night. You can save a lot of money and time by buying food at local supermarkets and taking it back to your room for light meals. Enjoy sandwiches, snacks and breakfast in your room and save your dining out for lunch and dinner. Not only will you save money, you will save time by choosing to eat in sometimes.

Try the street food. Street food tends to be some of the most authentic when it comes to experiencing a destination. It can also save money in your travel budget. Some of the best meals come from street vendors, so take a chance and try something new.

Tours and Attractions

Take public transportation in your destination whenever possible. Not only will you save money, but you’ll get a more in-depth look at the local life there. You will see how people go to work, what the locals wear and how they go through their daily lives. You can often get a daily unlimited pass that will allow you to travel freely on trains, buses and trams.

In addition, you can also sign up for free walking tours run by locals. These tours will show you all of the sights and sounds of the destination, including hidden gems that most tourists don’t see. And you can’t beat the price.

Don’t over plan your trip! This is one of the most important tips you need to know to enjoy your trip. It can be tempting to schedule an activity every minute of the day, but this will create added stress. Factor in some downtime for lounging at the hotel by the pool or just exploring with no set destination. Travel can get hectic and unpleasant when you have to stick to a rigorous itinerary. Go with the flow and plan one or two must-do activities while leaving your schedule open to new possibilities.

Traveling is exciting and eye-opening. By following a few tips, you can make your next journey fun and enjoyable.