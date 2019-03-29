On March 29th, the United States celebrates an event honoring all small business sector owners: National Mom And Pop Business Owners Day. The festivities recognize the significant contribution entrepreneurs make to everyone’s quality of daily life. The U.S. Small Business Administration, a government agency dedicated to this important economic sector, reports some 27 million “mom and pop” enterprises conduct business in this nation alone. Celebrate Mom & Pop Business Owners Day with the fun ways listed below.

Go on a Shopping Spree at Local Small Businesses

One of the best ways to celebrate Mom & Pop Business Owners Day involves visiting some of the small businesses in your community. Consider making a resolution to shop at local stores in your area. Support ventures including gasoline stations, beauty parlors, grocery stores, restaurants, and clothing boutiques. Millions of trade services (such as plumbing firms and landscaping businesses) also fall into this dynamic small business category. You may discover unique goods and services of interest without even leaving your neighborhood.

Provide a Free Public Presentation About Mom And Pop Business Owners Day

Have you or any of your close family members or friends ever opened a small business? If so, you find yourself in an excellent position to discuss this type of business decision with others. Consider making a brief presentation about small business ownership and National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day for the benefit of local groups. Potential audiences exist in library community rooms, classrooms, and other public forums. Possibly numerous people in your area will appreciate listening to your insights about entrepreneurship.

Promote a Mom And Pop Business Owners Day Celebration

If you own a small business, don’t neglect this great opportunity to share information about the day with co-workers, employees, and customers. Many proprietors of small businesses have the chance to share information about National Mom And Pop Business Owners Day through their business advertising. Perhaps you might offer a discount or a special token of appreciation to customers who congratulate you on March 29th? For example, a pizzeria might offer a 15% discount to customers by ordering more than one pie. A flower shop owner could give every small business owner who walks through the door a single cut flower.

Conduct a Mom and Pop Business Owners Day Contest

To mark this special day of recognition, small business owners might consider sponsoring a small business-themed essay contest or drawing contest. Invite schools serving local elementary, junior high, high school, or college students to participate. Many young people welcome the opportunity to compete in contests. Sponsors can award certificates of recognition or trophies for entering. Some sponsors might even consider joining other small business owners to help fund school sponsored educational tours of local small businesses in the community as a gesture of appreciation.