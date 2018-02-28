Ways to Get Your Garden Ready for Spring

Getting your garden ready for spring is beautiful and calming. You’ll love the feeling of the warm earth and sunshine as your prepare your yard for the blooming spring flowers. Below are some essentials tips to get your backyard ready for spring, Happy Gardening!

Clean up Your Garden

Grab a trash bag and walk around your property, pick up twigs, sticks, broken pieces of fence and wiring. Carry one trash bag for sticks and firewood and carry the other for compostable materials. Notice where weeds need to be pulled out and what needs to be repaired and repainted in the yard. Break up tumbleweeds and dead annuals for your compost pile.

Plant Your Annual and Perennial Beds

Plant fruits and vegetables near your house, annual beds next and perennial beds the furthest away. Post stakes and colored ribbons around each bed, including the perennials which are already in place, so that you can determine if they need to be pruned or cut back.

Plant Vegetables Close to Your House

Plant your vegetables close to home, find fruits and vegetables which need partial shade and have them hanging or in planters around the edge of your roofed porch. Walk past your porch for a clear view of how your sun fruits and vegetables are doing.

Start a Hive and Plant Bee-Friendly Flowers

Bees assist flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Think about how much honey you could harvest from a sustainably-run hive. There are beekeeping magazines and equipment for every level of bee keepers. Your equipment, queen and drones can all be shipped so you can start your hive. Winter-proof your hive and allow your bees plenty of room to grow and spread their colony and honey reserves.

Weed and Aerate Your Soil

Take your aerator out and watch the earth transform. Watch your soil being turned up, poked, prodded, and weeded. Carry a trash bag to pull out weeds so that they don’t turn up somewhere else.

Mulch

Mulch discourages future weed growth and keeps the roots of your plants cool so they need less water in spring and summer. Use any type of mulch including grass clippings, manure, hay and straw for your compost pile. Every time it rains or you water your garden, the mulch will feed the soil water and nutrients.

Birdhouses & Bird Feeders

Birds are a gardener’s best friend. They eat seeds which have dropped into the soil, protect baby plants while they grow big and strong, and they also provide a rich and continuous layer of manure for your soil and hungry plants.

Have places for birds to sit and compost your garden. Purchase a bird feeder for the middle of your garden and higher rise side, so the rainwater can transport the nutrients down to your garden.

Order Your Seeds

Order seeds for the specific flowers, fruits and vegetables you want to buy. Plan exactly where everything will go in the garden, this will make anticipation of the seeds more exciting.