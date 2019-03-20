Tips to Find the Perfect Engagement Ring

Going engagement ring shopping? Before you head to closest jewelry store, read this guide for finding the perfect ring.

Determine What Ring You Want

It’s important to know what style of engagement ring you partner likes in order to find the ring of his or her dreams.

Shape & Cut

Consider the shape you want. When it comes to a diamond shape, keep in mind that each shape is priced differently. Each one may be priced differently depending on the carats. Round cuts cost more than marquis cuts. Also check out the plethora of engagement ring cuts including round brilliant, cone-shaped, princess, emerald, oval, baguette, pear, marquise, heart, etc.

Metal

The next thing you should determine is the kind of metal you want on your band. Most engagement rings come in platinum, silver, white gold, or yellow gold. Silver, white gold, and platinum sometimes look the same, but platinum and white gold cost more.

Carat Size, Color & Clarity

Some people would rather wear a large stone while others prefer smaller stones. Some people want the clearest stone ever. Have an idea of the stone size you want. While most people don’t think it’s important, the color and clarity can affect the cost of the engagement ring.

Carat Size

You should have the ideal carat size when you go ring shopping. You may think you know which shape or size you want, but then you may realize that you want something else when you see it how it looks on your hand. Choosing carat size that’s not as common can help you save more money. Diamonds are cheaper when they’re shy of the common weights, which can help you save money.

Get Measured Correctly

When ring shopping, know your partners ring size or get his or her measured. You don’t want to end up with a ring that’s too tight or so loose that it could fall off. You want a ring that’s snug but comfortable enough to remove.

Consider a Getting a Bridal Set

While you can get stuck on finding the perfect engagement ring, it’s only one half of the equation. Consider getting a bridal set with a matching engagement ring and wedding band. This can also help you save money since most sets are affordable than individual rings.

Always Buy Certified

Since the engagement ring is one of the most important investments you’ll ever make in your life, take your time ring shopping together. When you both find the perfect ring, make sure it’s a certified stone from an accredited source like the American Gem Society or the Gemological Institute of America. Diamonds that are certified from unaccredited laboratories often have inflated grades, which means they’re of lower quality.

Don’t forget to see the certificate of the diamond. Most of the time, this information is inscribed within the girdle and can be double-checked with the jeweler. Some come with inclusions so you can inspect the diamond and notice if the imperfections match the ones on the certificate.

Get to Know the Cut and Clarity

You should get a diamond of the lowest quality that looks clear to the naked eye. It’ll look similar to a diamond that costs more. The quality is also important since the cut of the diamond is what gives it that sparkle that women go for. If a rough diamond has a perfect cut, then it’ll look dazzling on your hand. On the flip side, if you have a high-quality rough diamond and a poor cut, then it’ll look like trash.

When in Doubt, Negotiate

Engagement rings are sometimes marked up higher than they should be. Some rings can be priced upwards of 500%. That’s why it’s important to do your research and to negotiate when necessary. A reputable jeweler is one who will work with your budget and will sell you a high-quality diamond for the price. Study on the world of engagement rings including cuts so you know your stuff.

Shop from the Wholesale District

Shop only from wholesalers and diamond retailers to avoid those surprise markups. A diamond retailer or wholesaler can work with you one-on-one to find the right engagement ring that fits your needs as well as your budget. You can save up to 30% on an engagement ring by shopping this way.