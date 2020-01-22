Tips for Selling Your Home in the Winter

Are you thinking of selling your home during the cold months? There are several tips that you can use for selling a home in the winter.

Temperature

The first tip is to make sure that you keep the temperature inside of your home up. Even though you might be trying to save money on your utility bills when you are moving, it is important to remember that you want the people to be comfortable when you are trying to sell your home to them. This is the best way that the people are going to be able to see themselves living in the home. They are not going to be able to do this if they are cold. This means that you don’t have to run the heat all of the time but the house should be warm while the house is showing.

Ice

The second tip is to make sure that you take care of the ice and snow that is outside of the home. If you live in an area where there is a lot of snow, you want to make sure that the access point to your home is free of snow or any other obstacles that could be a safety hazard for people who are entering into your home. There should not be any ice and snow on your doorways and sidewalks. Not only is it going to look better for your home, but it is also going to allow the buyers to easily enter into the home. It is important to remember that a person can sue you if they happen to fall while they are on your property.

Exterior

The third tip is to keep the exterior of the home clean. There is a lot of grime that can accumulate when there is snow and ice outside. Before you show the house, then you want to make sure that the layer of dirt is cleaned off the home. It is important to remember that your home is only going to get one first impression, so the home needs to be cleaned. This is going to include the walkway and driveway of being cleared of ice and snow.

Ice dams

The fourth tip is to make sure to watch out for ice dams. This is when the icicles can form on the outside of your home. This is something that can cause a lot of problems with your home. This is going to be especially true if they are on the gutters of your home where they can cause a lot of damage. They can loosen the shingles on the roof, which is going cause water to come into the home. The water is known for damaging the ceilings of your home, causing paint to peel, cause mold, or ruin the insulation of the home. If you see any of these problems, then you are going to need to address them before you try to sell the home.

Fireplace

The fifth tip is to make sure that you find a way to showcase your fireplace. This is something that you are going to want the buyers to see because it can add a lot of ambiance to your family room. We know that a wood burning fireplace is not going to be able to burn all of the time but you can set up some wood for the fire so that you can show that there is a potential for a fire. This is when you are going to need to talk to your agent to see what they would suggest that you do. This person might be comfortable starting the fire when they are showing your home.

Daytime

The sixth tip is to show in the daytime if this is possible for you. During the wintertime, you are only going to have a little bit of daylight but it is going to be easier to sell your home if the sun is shining. This is because the potential buyers are going to be able to see the inside and outside of the home better during the daylight. Therefore, they are going to be a lot more likely to find the home more appealing. But if you have to show it past daylight, then you want to make sure that all of the exterior lights are on during the showing.

Comfort

The seventh tip is to emphasize the comfort of the home. This means that you need to do little things to make sure that the home feels inviting and comfortable to any potential buyers. It is important to remember that people are going to be coming into the home in the cold temperatures and might be stressed out about the whole process of hunting for a new home. By focusing on the little things, then you will be able to show the potential buyers how they are going to fit into and feel in the home. A few things that you could do is to turn the comforter back on the bed or putting a cozy blanket on the couch.

Season

The eighth tip is to embrace the season. This means that you can decorate the home for the holidays. This is one of the best ways that you are going to be able to draw buyers to your home. You can use decorations, scents, lights, and even presents under the tree to make it look more inviting. Most of the time, the people who are looking at your home are going to have a family or they are planning on having a family. Therefore, you will need to show this off to the potential buyers.

Shoes

The ninth tip is to make sure that you don’t wear your old shoes inside of the home when you have it up for sale. This is because you are not going to want all of the snow and ice to get inside of the carpets of the home. This is not going to be very appealing to the people who might be looking into buying your home.