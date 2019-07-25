Planning your upcoming wedding doesn’t have to feel overwhelming or unbearable, especially if you are looking to enjoy your big day in a stress-free environment. While weddings can quickly become stressful for some, they can also be just as enjoyable with the proper planning in place. Implementing a few of these stress-free wedding day tips is a way to make the most out of this special day.

Learn to Let Go

One of the most important aspects of hosting a wedding that often gets forgotten in the midst of planning and coordinating is to simply let go and enjoy your time. Learning to let go is essential – especially if one of your goals is to make the most out of the time you spend at your own wedding. Rather than fussing over the little details during your wedding ceremony and reception, sit back, relax, and mingle with your guests. Focus on enjoying the moment rather than “fixing” what may be out of place or not as perfect as you would like. Weddings typically go by much faster than anticipated, which is why it is imperative to make the most out of the time you have with family members, friends, and your most cherished loved ones.

Consider Hiring a Coordinator to Assist

Hiring a day coordinator is highly recommended for those who want to minimize stress during the planning and hosting processes of a wedding. A day coordinator who specializes in weddings can help with assisting photographers, bartenders, and any other specialist who has been hired to assist with your big day. Your day coordinator can also work with caterers, chefs, and even ministers. With a day coordinator, gain peace of mind knowing your guests and the venue you have chosen for your wedding is in good hands.

Leave the Decorations to the Professionals

As tempting as it may be, it is important to leave the decorating and setup to those you’ve hired or chosen for the job. In some cases, simply peeking into a space that is still being decorated or worked on can trigger stress, especially if you’re a perfectionist or if you’re used to planning and coordinating major events yourself. Avoid tempting yourself with potential stress by steering clear of your wedding venue until you are absolutely needed and allow those who understand your vision to get the job done right.

Ask Friends to Take Photos and Gather Keepsakes

Sure, you may have a designated photographer to help with capturing the most picturesque moments of the night. But what about the quirky and candid moments? Provide tables with disposable cameras or ask close friends to take candid wedding and dancing photos throughout the night. If you want to preserve some of the decor and keepsakes you are giving to guests, ask a close friend or a member of your wedding party to help. Ask your friends to collect and save various keepsakes throughout the night so you do not feel preoccupied with the thought of doing so yourself. Having help is a great way to ensure your wedding night is going smoothly without stressing yourself out.

Avoid Over-planning

As tempting as it may be to pack in as many tasks and responsibilities as you can handle on your wedding day, simply don’t. Steer clear of overloading yourself with additional responsibilities and keep your schedule as empty and easy-going as possible. On your wedding day, you will already require time for hair, makeup, and clothing fittings in addition to hosting the wedding itself and mingling with guests. Avoid adding in additional tasks and responsibilities for your big day to minimize stress and to keep yourself calm and collected at all times.

Practice Bustling Your Dress

If you are unsure of how to go about bustling your dress or if you are unable to due to the design of your dress, be sure a friend or family member who is also in your wedding party is capable and prepared. Equip your chosen family member or friend with safety pins and prepare them for when you may require their assistance. Having someone on-call to help with your dress is a great way to alleviate stress.

Spend Time With Your Spouse

Weddings fly by fast; not only for guests, but especially for those who are enjoying the big day and getting married. While it is important to spend time mingling and chatting with guests you have invited, it is equally as important to spend time with your new spouse. You wedding only lasts for one day, which is why spending it with your new spouse is a way to ensure you are making the most out of the celebration.

Remember What is Most Important to You

Sure, it is nice to host a perfect event that goes off without a hitch or a hiccup. However, and realistically, it is important to remember that small things may go wrong, and that is okay too. Did a zipper break unexpectedly or did you tear a small portion of your dress? Rather than fixating on smaller issues throughout your wedding, turn your attention to your new spouse, family members, and friends who have all dedicated their time and love to spend the day with you. Remembering what is important and why you are getting married in the first place is a way to minimize stress over the little things that will not matter once the day is over and your guests have returned home.

Having a wedding should not feel overwhelming or cause negative emotions to arise. Instead, planning and hosting a wedding should be an exciting, warm, and memorable time for both you and all of your guests. By taking the time to prepare, plan, and coordinate your wedding in advance, you’ll be able to make the most of the event once the big day arrives.