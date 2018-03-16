When the weather begins to get warmer, people are anxious to go outside.

Get your home ready for summer by completing some outdoor tasks. Make sure these items are on your spring outdoor “to-do” list.

Clean Gutters

During the fall and winter months, leaves and twigs collect in the gutters. If the gutter is clogged, it can overflow and cause problems for your home. Incidentally, it’s also a good time to check the drainage around your home. April showers bring May flowers; make sure the gutter and drainpipes are clear.

Clean Around the AC

Take a look at your air conditioning unit, clear away any plants and leaves that may have collected. Make sure that none of the fins are bent and that everything is in working order. Get regular service done to make sure the AC is ready to keep things cool and comfortable.

Power Wash Siding

Spring is a good time to wash away the grime that makes your siding look faded and dingy. If you do not have a power washer, rent one. When you pressure wash, make sure that the exterior electrical outlets are covered. Use an appropriate cleaner, you can spray on the cleaner separately, but some power washers have a special compartment for the cleaning solution.

Seal Driveway

When the ground freezes and thaws, the expanding and contracting causes cracking, especially on paved surfaces. Reseal your driveway to prevent weeds from growing there.

Clean and Seal Deck

During the summer your deck is likely to get a lot of use. Repaint or reseal your deck to protect the wood from moisture and prevent it from deteriorating. Clean off any dirt that may have collected over the winter and scrape away any paint that is peeling or chipping.

When the weather gets warmer, take your spring-cleaning list outside. Clear away the debris and dirt that built up over the winter and making repairs; this will make summer more enjoyable. Use this handy list and get started!