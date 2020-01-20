Snow Shoveling Do’s and Don’ts

Winter brings with it holidays, cold temperatures, and, of course, snow! Building snowmen is always fun for kids and families, but when the sun goes down and the temperature drops even lower, snow can oftentimes turns into a nightmare. Snow increases the risk of slip and fall injuries. It hides sidewalks, holes in lawns, and otherwise causes injury risks for people of all ages. Melting snow turns into slick and slippery ice. That leaves only one thing to do: shovel all that snow away. Keep the do’s and don’ts on the list below in mind before getting out the snow shovel. With this information in mind, you’ll stay safe as you sweep the white stuff away from your home.

Snow Shoveling Do’s

Our snow shoveling do’s keep you safe and sound as you tackle this winter job at your home. A few important do’s to keep in mind:

Warm Up: Don’t go outside before you warm up! A few quick stretches prevent muscle susceptibility to injury and helps you work faster without exerting more energy. A quick stretch is all that it takes to prevent injury. March in place, perform a few squats and neck rolls, perform lunges and hamstring stretches. This is a great pre-shoveling warm-up!

Take Your Cellphone Outside: A slip and fall or another type of injury can happen while you are outside. Without a cellphone, you may spend a considerable amount of time outside before anyone comes to the rescue. With your cellphone nearby, help is always a phone call away.

Use the Right Snow Shovel: A good snow shovel eases the hard work associated with snow shoveling. Choose a sturdy shovel with a small aluminum blade and an ergonomic handle. A non-stick blade also makes shoveling easier. Snow shovels are sold at all home and garden stores and online.

Push the Snow: Stop lifting the snow and tossing it off to the side or over your shoulder! This is the wrong way to shovel snow. As long as the snow isn’t too deep, pushing it out of the way is a better idea. It’s easier to push the snow than to lift it, and it won’t strain your back far as much. Don’t wear yourself out shoveling snow!

Dress in Layers: Baby, it’s cold outside! Bundle up in layers so you can peel them off as you warm up. You may think you won’t overheat dressed in layers, but it happens. Sweating leads to hypothermia. Take off the layers as you warm up.

Lift With Your Legs: You know the rules of lifting. Those rules apply when shoveling snow. Lift with your legs, never with your back. A back injury is excruciating and the last experience you want after shoveling snow.

Snow Shoveling Don’ts

Keep the following information in mind as you shovel the snow so you don’t make mistakes that could land you in the hospital or in a lot of pain.

Wait to Shovel: Fresh snow is soft and easier to shovel than snow that’s been sitting around. Although getting out there to shovel snow isn’t the ideal way to spend the day, it must be done. Wait to shovel the snow and it only puts more strain on your body and adds more risk to the job.

Fill the Shovel: A load of snow on a shovel can weigh 20 pounds and sometimes more. This is a hefty amount to continually lift over and over. Avoid lifting such tremendous loads by filling the shovel about half full instead.

Don’t Rush: Shoveling snow isn’t the most exciting job in the world. You’d much rather be inside under the warm fireplace with your family. But, don’t rush through snow shoveling to get back inside faster. This increases the risk of injury and causes overexertion.

Be a Macho Man: Snow shoveling is a big job. If you’re an older adult, have a history of health problems, or begin the job only to realize that it’s too much, don’t be too proud to call out a professional or enlist help from a friend or family member. Macho men find themselves bothered with health problems more often than not.

Get Dehydrated: Many people wrongly assume that dehydration is a concern only during the summer. Dehydration occurs all year long. The risks increase when you physically exert yourself. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Our body needs water especially during this type of activity.

So there you have it! The do’s and don’ts of snow shoveling that everyone should keep in mind this winter. These tips keep you safe by preventing injury and mishap. Don’t shovel snow without this information at the top of your mind.