How to Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe on a Budget

The changing of the seasons brings warmer weather, outdoor fun, and a fresh, new spring wardrobe. Though shopping is a fun task for many, it’s hard if you’re on a tight budget. Instead of getting bummed out about not having the latest fashion trends, use these tips to update your closet without breaking the bank.

Look Over Your Existing Wardrobe

Check out the pieces you have in your closet and dresser. It’s unlikely that you will need to start from scratch to build your spring wardrobe. Look for classic pieces including jeans, a white blouse, a little black dress, a neutral cardigan, black dress pants, solid colored tees, a knee-length skirt, and more.

These garments can be worn year-round and dressed up to fit the season. If you do not have these essentials in your wardrobe, this is where you should begin. If you do have these basics, use them as the basis of your spring wardrobe. Keep these pieces in mind when shopping and create outfits in your mind using them. This way, you will not need to spend as much money building up your wardrobe from scratch.

Look for Inspiration

Think about your personal style and find garments that fit it. Just because something is popular it doesn’t mean you need to wear it. Find articles of clothing that stand out to you. Search through blogs, Pinterest boards, and magazines to get inspiration for your spring outfits. Once you have an idea of what you’re looking for, start shopping.

Get Organized

Make a list of the items you are looking for, consider what you have and what pieces you still need in your wardrobe. Making a list will ensure you don’t make any impulse purchases and you can stay on your budget. Once you have decided exactly what you need to buy, set a budget for yourself. You can determine a monthly or seasonal clothing budget. If you have trouble sticking to a strict budget, consider only shopping with cash. Hit up the ATM, get your clothes money, and leave your credit cards at home.

Mix and Match

Buy pieces that you can mix and match to create different outfit combinations. This is when building up your wardrobe basics can really come in handy. This is a great way to add more variety to your outfits and really show off your fashion sense. Instead of buying whole outfits, purchase versatile items that can be worn with multiple different items.

Accessorize

The cheapest way to refresh your spring wardrobe is by purchasing new accessories and handbags to go with your current wardrobe. Budget-friendly jewelry, shoes, and bags can enhance your look without costing too much.

Shop for Investment Pieces and Classic Shapes

When shopping, look for pieces that can be worn for a long time to come. Though they may cost a little more up front, you will not need to replace them anytime soon, costing you less in the long-term. Good investment pieces that you can use the item for more than one season.

Take Advantage of End-of-Season Sales

Though stores usually have sales throughout the year, many offer deeper discounts at the end of every season. Spring sales usually start in March and the merchandise will go on clearance in April, this is a great time to stock up on new clothing items. Summer sales start in July, fall sales begin in September, and winter sales start after Thanksgiving and continue through the New Year.

Find Discounts

Sign up for store emails, many stores send out exclusive discount codes and coupons to customers on their mailing list. You will also get a head’s up about the next big sale in their stores. You can also learn about sales and discounts if you follow your favorite stores on social media. Companies often share news and discounts on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. You can also search online for coupon codes. Chances are, no matter when you shop, you can find a discount code with a simple Google search.

Shop at Consignment Stores and Thrift Stores

You can save a lot of money and find a few truly unique pieces by shopping at thrift stores and consignment shops. You can even find designer pieces with the tags still on for more than 50 percent off the original price. Sell your old pieces of clothing for store credit at a local consignment shop.