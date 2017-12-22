How to Pick the Perfect Snow Blower this Winter

If you think that it’s time that you made the switch from your trusty old shovel to a snow blower, you have made the right choice. A good snow blower is a huge advantage to any household that has to deal with a good amount of snow.

There are different kinds of snow blowers on the market, each of them coming with their own set of specifications, pros and cons. If you want a product that meets all your needs, figure out how the area you will be covering and the density of the snow in the area before you start shopping.

Types of Snow Blowers

Snow blowers primarily fall into three categories: single stage electric snow blower, single stage gas snow blower, and two-stage gas snow blower.

Single Stage Electric Snow Blower

The single stage electric snow blower is the one that households use when trying to remove snow from their backyard. If you have a small to medium size backyard at home, this snow blower should do the trick. This snow blower removes snow in just one single stage. It is easy and efficient and one of the most commonly used types of snow blowers.

Even though this single stage electric snow blower may fit all your snow blowing needs adequately, the reality is it needs an electric plug to work. If you don’t have any plug points near the area that you are working on or don’t have an extension cord to reach the nearest plug point, you might be in a little bit of a tough situation.

Single Stage Gas Snow Blower

A single-stage gas snow blower is perfect for people who want a product with no cords attached. A gas blower is a solution for those who want to go wireless. However, the structure and additional hardware makes this device a lot heavier and harder to carry around. There are of course tools that can make carrying around a heavy snow blower much easier like straps and harnesses. Single stage gas snow blowers have higher power, making them good for medium to large sized backyards.

Two-Stage Gas Snow Blower

To get rid of snow with ease and top-notch efficiency, the two-stage gas snow blower is the one for you. Using a two-step process, the blower works to eliminate almost every trace of snow that there is so that you can be assured that you only have to go through the process of removing your snow once.

Two-stage gas snow blowers are one the most potent types of snow blowers on the market. These snow blowers see their application in industrial processes and can be used for extremely large areas that require a lot of effort to remove snow.

Buying a Snow Blower

Once you have fully understood the kinds of snow blowers that are available on the market, the next step is to pick one that is right for you. The first thing that you need to take into consideration is the size of your yard. If you are working with a smaller space, opting to go in for a single stage electric snow blower or a single-stage gas snow blower is always a good option.

There are numerous products that offer additional benefits in addition to the core functionality of getting rid of the snow. Read the packaging of your product and only go for the additional features if you absolutely must. If you want something basic and nothing else, you can get that at budget-friendly cost.

A lot of times, snow blowers need a few additional parts to function at their maximum efficiency, which is sometimes not provided along with the base product. If you are looking for something that is all-inclusive, be sure to read the product description. If you are investing in additional parts for your snow blower, make sure that they are compatible with the kind of snow blower that you are using.

Ensuring Safety

It is always better to remain safe while working with a snow blower. If you are using an industrial strength snow blower, or a type that uses gas to operate, make sure you are wearing the right safety equipment. Also make sure that there is no one around you while you are working since blowing snow at that velocity can cause injury.











