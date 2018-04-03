Outfits for Transitioning to Warm Weather

Some of the biggest fashion challenges arise when the seasons change. In general, spring styles should be vibrant, colorful and playful, but the changing weather also poses a number of practical challenges. By making some specific wardrobe choices, you can address the problem and make your outfits look cute in the process.

Layering

Layering is a great way to be stylish and dress for changing temperatures. During winter, layers aren’t a big a deal because you’re not expected to take them off. Once spring arrives, you’ll find that shifting temperatures can quickly have you wondering whether wearing a sweater was a good choice.

Be sure your lower layers look just as good as your top layers. In the winter, you can frequently get away with using a less-than-perfect top as a base layer because you’ll likely be keeping something over it all day. With the emergence of spring, you should try to be choosier.

Being thoughtful about your top layers is also important. On warmer spring days, a light coat or a poncho can be useful. It’s easy to carry during the day and you can readily throw it on once a chill sets in at night. Another approach is pairing a light dress with a sweater.

Color

In the winter months; you should try to add a spot of color to every outfit. This can be accomplished with anything from a bit of a base layer shirt that peeks out to a brightly colored knit cap. The reason this will be beneficial when spring arrives is that you won’t be caught in an endless cycle of wearing blacks, grays and browns throughout the winter. By remaining conscientious of the role of color in the winter, you’ll have an easier time transitioning back in the spring.

Spring fashion should never be switched to full blast on the day of the equinox. It’s better to gradually roll from your winter looks into your spring ones. If you’ve only been using one spot of color during the winter, simply add another as the weather warms up. Keep adding color and subtracting layers, and you’ll also be well on your way to transitioning into summer. A good spring look should include some neutrals. Switch from dark jeans to light tan pants to brighten up a look.

Lighter Materials

Sometimes the simplest way to transition is to wear lighter materials. A good trick to consider is moving from sweater tops to silk. Silk is fairly light, but it also continues to provide a fair amount of warmth. Layering a silk top over a base layer will look stylish and keep you cozy.

A good scarf can make any outfit pop. In fact, light scarves make wonderful additions even to summer looks, so don’t be afraid to include them in any month. Simply focus on finding ones made of materials that are suited to the specific time of year.

Vests are also perfect for spring styles. A utility or denim vest will offer a lot of freedom. Vests are cheap and you can mix and match them to create numerous outfit combinations.

Shorts and Skirts

Spring isn’t the perfect time to go to a completely bare-legged but it’s a great chance to put away the pants and jeans. Leggings and high boots can be combined with skirts and shorts to create a variety of cute looks. In fact, combining dark leggings and shorts should be in your arsenal for every season. If you’re not quite ready wear a skirt, you try a maxi dress, which also layers well.

Swap Your Accessories

An easy way to welcome the arrival of spring is to switch up your accessories. Swap one or two items out each week, aiming to arrive at a transition toward summer by the end of spring. It’s also a good idea to lighten up on accessories if they have a weighty feel.

Release the Footwear

A good block sandal should be pre-positioned for warm spring days. This will ensure that your favorite sundress will set the right tone when you finally pull it out of the closet. You should also start retiring your heavy footwear; this can lead to clunky and mismatched looks in your spring wear.

Mix It Up

Spring is a great time to mix up your wardrobe choices. If you want to look youthful look, pair a dress with light-colored, cropped and frayed jeans. Don’t want to wear a dress? Throw on a military-style jacket with a light, patterned top, jeans and brown sandals, for an easy effortless look.