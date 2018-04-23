How to Have a Picnic on a Budget

Picnics are making their way to the top of your to do list this spring and summer. Having a fabulous picnic doesn’t have to cost you much. Have the best picnic for the least amount of money by the tips and tricks below.

Choose the Best Spot

The best place to picnic is somewhere with a great view and free water activities. Some parks run by local and federal governments are free. Aim for a location where you will use the least amount of fuel to get to.

Be Thrifty with Supplies

As tempting as it is to grab paper plates and plastic forks, it actually isn’t the most cost effective option. Bring reusable plates, forks and spoons from home; this will save you a few bucks. Don’t want to wash utensils? Go to your favorite fast food restaurant and stock up on free napkins and utensils before your picnic.

Have a Pot Luck Picnic

If you are having a large picnic, ask everyone to bring something. That is a great way to minimize everyone cost while still offering a great experience. Pot lucks are a great option when you have a 5 to 20 people.

Tips to Keep it Cool

Ice can be expensive; the best option to save money is to make ice at home. Use grocery bags to make and store ice in your freezer to take on your picnic. This could save you quit a few bucks.

You could also purchase inexpensive ice boxes that are disposable; these are cheaper than expensive ice chests that are designed for reuse.

Cheap Drink Options

The best option for picnic drinks are bottled and canned beverages. You can find cheap, store brand drinks at most retailers. That is a lot more cost effective then preparing your own homemade drink from scratch to bring along.

Inexpensive Recipes

Looking to prepare food for your picnic without breaking the bank? Try these delicious yet frugal recipes.

Summery BLT Salad

This salad stays true to summer flavor and is very easy to throw together.

Ingredients

• 2 Cups Cooked Bow tie Pasta

• 4 Cups of Chopped Romaine lettuce

• 1/2 Cup of Chopped Tomatoes

• 1/2 Cup of Chopped Bacon

• 1 Whole Pitted and Diced Avocado

• 1/2 Cup of Sweet Corn

When you are ready to serve the salad to your picnic guests, layer the pasta on a plate and top it with the lettuce. Sprinkle the remaining ingredients onto the lettuce as you choose. Bring along a creamy salad dressing to top it all off.

Easy Chicken Salad

This easy chicken salad is quick to make and delicious when served with rolls or crackers.

Ingredients

• 2 Cups of Chopped Chicken

• 12 Ounces of Greek Yogurt

• 1 Teaspoon of Curry Powder

• 1 Teaspoon of Salt

• 1 Teaspoon of Pepper

• 1/2 Teaspoon of Lemon Juice

• 1 Cup of Sliced Grapes (You can try diced apples if you’d like)

• 1/2 Cup of Either Slivered Almonds or Chopped Walnuts

• 1 Stalk of Chopped Celery

Before your picnic just mix the ingredients together and package for your trip. Serve with some soft bread rolls or salty crackers.

Raw Carrot Cake for Dessert

This is a creative and delicious dessert recipe great for any picnic.

Ingredients

• 2 Medium Carrots; Peeled and Grated

• 1 Cup of Chopped Walnuts

• 1/2 Cup of Chopped Coconut

• 15 Pitted Dates

• 3 Tablespoons of Melted Coconut Oil

• 1 Teaspoon of Cinnamon

• A Pinch of Fine Sea Salt

Mix all of the ingredients in a food processor. If you don’t have a food processor, a blender will work just fine. Pack the blended mixture tight into cupcake liners and refrigerate overnight. When they are ready to serve, top them with some store bought vanilla icing.