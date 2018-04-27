How to Go to Prom on a Budget

Prom season is here and it doesn’t have to be stressful or a huge expense. Look great, have fun and save money with the budget friendly-tips below.

Prom Dress

Start searching through thrift store or consignment shops, you’ll never know what unique dresses they might have and some may even be designer. There are even apps where girls are selling their used prom dresses for half the price they bought them for.

If you don’t mind ordering online, check out wholesale online shops, there are many options to choose from for a quarter of the cost. Just know beforehand, that sometimes online wholesalers can take a while for items to ship. You’ll want to order your dress a month in advance to be sure you get it on time.

Shoes

Buy cheap shoes that you can customize. Add gemstone stickers and create a design on the back of the heel or tip of the toes. Clip-on earrings can easily be glued to your shoes. Painting the bottom of the shoe a different color could really make you stand out. If you really want to stand out and sparkle, consider adding mod podge to the bottom of your shoes and adding glitter. You can even decorate cheap flip flops from the dollar store for when your feet get sore during the night.

Tux

Save money buying a tux if you place orders with a friend, remember that you don’t need the deluxe package, which includes the vest and pocket square. Look in thrift stores, consignment shops, or the discount section in department stores to score an inexpensive suit or tux.

Flowers

Instead of going to a florist, head to the grocery store and make your own corsage and boutonniere at home by following a tutorial online. If you want to save more money, glue gun a pretty faux flower to a bracelet you have at home.

Photography

Don’t hire a professional photographer. Have your mom, dad, or your friends to snap pictures for you. Look online for cute and unique prom poses that you and your date can do.

Hair

Most up-do’s can be done at home, but will take some practice. Decorate cheap hair pins or clips and glue flowers or gems on them. You also can consider going to a beauty school, they can do your hair, makeup and nails for a lot less than a salon.

Makeup

Try out different makeup looks with the makeup you already have at home, there are tutorials online you can follow. You can even go to a makeup or beauty counter and ask them to show you how to apply different kinds of makeup. They might even consider doing a full face makeover if you buy a certain item.

Nails

A new mani and pedi can easily cost up to $60 or more. Opt for doing your nails yourself. There are also press-on nails with so many cute designs that you can at a drugstore or beauty store.

Limo

It’s less expensive if you rent a limo with a group of friends and it’s more fun too. You can even look at other vehicle options that might be less than the cost of a limo. There’s also nothing wrong with driving yourself or getting dropped off.

These tips will create memorable moments for all your prom preparations, while saving money.