First Holy Communion Party and Reception Ideas

First Communion is an important event in your child’s life, and you’ll want to celebrate the day with family and friends. After your child has received the sacrament, then gather your loved ones and celebrate your child.

A lot of planning goes into celebrating this sacrament from what to wear, the ceremony, the menu, and the party. Planning does not need to be stressful, but enjoyable with some forethought. The first step is to determine your budget, theme, and location for your party. Once you establish the basics, then you can plan the invitations, menu, activities, and decorations.

Setting Your Budget

To begin planning, determine your budget. There is no right or wrong amount of budget for your child’s celebration. Each family must decide how much they want to spend to celebrate this milestone. When establishing your budget, consider the number of guests, groceries or catering costs, cake, party decorations and supplies, and any entertainment. You will also want to add the cost of clothing for your child and any other family members.

Choosing the Location or Venue

Not only is celebrating your child’s First Communion special, but it is also an excellent reason to gather with family and friends. The first thing to consider when selecting the location is how many guests will be attending the celebration, then how formal or informal the gathering will be, and finally, the budget that you have selected. There are many options for the location: banquet hall, restaurant, country club, church hall, or your backyard. Some details to think through when making your choice of location are proximity to the church, catering services, and entertainment options.

Sending Invitations

Now that you have selected your location, then it is time to think about the invitations for the party. Will you have invitations printed or will you make the invitations? The invitations must include the date, time, and location of the event. Remember to add either an RSVP card or email address or phone number for your guests to RSVP.

Planning the Menu

After you have chosen your location, you can plan menu. If you are utilizing catering services, begin working with the venue caterer or hired caterer. What kind of food do you want to serve your guests? How many children and adults will be attending? What time will the celebration begin? There are so many options such as brunch, formal sit-down lunch, your child’s favorite foods, appetizers, or backyard barbecue. The final item for the menu is the cake or dessert. Your child may want to help make the dessert or choose the cake decorations.

Entertainment and Activities

Once you have the date, the location, and menu all solidified, plan your activities. Will there be a lot of children at the celebration? What activities does your child want at the party? The location will also dictate the kinds of activities you will have to entertain your guests. If you are hosting the party at a restaurant or other venue, then consider having a DJ. Will your guests be seated much of the time? You could provide a craft activity for the children attending, play games, or have word searches, bingo games or crossword puzzles that tie into First Communion.

Decorations

Decorations do not need to be costly or plentiful. Have your child provide input and help shop for the decorations. Use white and silver accents, hang pictures of your child from baptism, place the baptism candle as a centerpiece, utilize balloons or flowers, or use your child’s favorite color as inspiration for the party decorations.